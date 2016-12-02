The donors: Linda and Bob Goldberger

The gift: $100,000

The cause: Children’s Aid Foundation

The reason: To fund an endowment at the foundation

When Bob and Linda Goldberger were approached to donate to the Children’s Aid Foundation a few months ago, they wanted to do something more substantial than just give money.

Linton Carter, the foundation’s development director, mentioned that the charity hoped to start an endowment fund that would serve as a permanent source of financing for a number of projects. The Goldbergers were intrigued.

“That resonated the most with us,” recalled Mr. Goldberger, a partner at Toronto-based investment firm Richardson GMP. “We view this endowment at the foundation as an investment which we believe will provide an opportunity to change the trajectory of the lives of children.”

The couple became the founding donors to the Teddy Bear Fund, contributing $100,000, and they are hoping others in the business world will donate as well.

“In a rich city like Toronto, a rich country like Canada, we find that it is unacceptable that there are so many poor and disadvantaged children,” Mr. Goldberger said. “It’s hard to fathom a better return than being able to say you had some part in changing somebody’s life.”

