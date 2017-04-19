Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says revenue rose by just 1 per cent in the first quarter, but the Calgary-based carrier expects freight volumes to gain traction in the coming months.

For the first three months of 2017, CP’s per-share net profit fell by 17 per cent to $2.93 on revenue of $1.6-billion. Adjusted profit was flat, at $2.50 a share, but beat analyst expectations by 2 cents.

Analysts expected per-share net profit of $2.54. Net profit in the year-earlier quarter was boosted by a $1.01 foreign-exchange translation on U.S. dollar-denominated debt.

“We turned a corner in March and are now seeing positive volumes, which makes us cautiously optimistic that the demand environment is improving,” Keith Creel, CP’s chief executive officer, said in a statement accompanying the results, which were released after Wednesday’s market close.

CP’s revenue ton miles, a closely watched gauge, were flat for the quarter, compared with the year-earlier period. Meanwhile, Canadian National Railway Co. posted a 15-per-cent rise.

Benoît Poirier, a stock analyst at Desjardins Capital Markets, said some of CP’s underperformance was due to congestion at a grain terminal at Vancouver’s port and the “rebalancing” of grain market share between the two carriers. “In addition, CP’s loss of the GM automotive contract and Yang Ming intermodal [container ship] contract to CN also significantly widened the divergence in carloads,” Mr. Poirier said in a research note.

Mr. Poirier recently raised his estimates for share prices and profits for CP and CN. “Since late 2016, the various economic indicators we monitor have pointed to a substantial recovery in market conditions,” Mr. Poirier said.

The rise in economic activity is driving up the amount of freight moving on North American rails. Commodity carloads for the industry rose by almost 8 per cent in the most recent week, compared with the same week a year ago. CP’s commodity carloads rose by 12 per cent, the third highest among the seven large North American railways, the Association of American Railroads said on Wednesday.

Walter Spracklin, a stock analyst with Royal Bank of Canada, said he is encouraged by steady growth for the rail sector across a range of freight categories. But he points to three risks that could threaten the rail recovery: protectionist trade policies; consumer confidence and spending that might have stalled; and a drop in U.S. housing permits in February.

In the first quarter, CP’s loss of some major shipping contracts was partly offset by a 7-per-cent rise in grain revenue, and a 20-per-cent gain in potash shipping revenue. Automotive revenue dropped by 16 per cent.

The adjusted operating ratio, which measures costs against revenue, worsened to about 61 per cent from 59.

CP’s shares traded near $202 on Wednesday, up 6 per cent this year, outperforming the broad S&P/TSX composite index’s 2.2-per-cent gain and a 1-per-cent drop in Dow Jones transportation average of U.S. stocks.

