Canada’s economy added 67,000 jobs in September, blowing past expectations for meagre employment growth. But the gains were mostly due to a surge in part-time work and self employment, and the jobless rate remained stuck at 7 per cent, according to Statistics Canada’s monthly labour force survey released on Friday.

Last month was the country’s biggest employment gain since April 2012, when the economy added 93,000 spots.

Part-time employment increased by 44,000 positions and full-time work rose by 23,000 spots last month. Over the year, part-time job creation has outpaced full-time employment. Self employment soared with 50,000 new positions.

“The magnitude of the… gain is dented by a heavy reliance upon self-employed and part-time categories,” said Bank of Nova Scotia’s Derek Holt vice president in a note.

Mr. Holt said many of the self-employment jobs are important to the economy, but he said: “sudden shifts in this category always raise suspicions about a self-reporting bias.”

“Gains in this category usually do not translate as well into growth in income and benefits that drive consumer spending and housing.”

Overall, the private sector created 17,000 positions with new jobs in business, finance and technical services. The transportation, manufacturing and construction industries also added positions. Job losses in health care and social assistance underpinned a small dip in public-sector employment.

“A positive report for the Canadian economy, and one that continues to show modest national growth,” Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic said in a note.

Among the provinces, Quebec created more jobs for the second consecutive month. Alberta, which has suffered from the drop in oil prices, added 13,000 positions. But the province’s labour force has shrunk over the year and the jobless rate inched up to 8.5 per cent.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg expected Canada to create 7,500 jobs and the jobless rate to stay at 7 per cent.

