When David Baazov, founder and former chief executive officer of Canadian online gambling company Amaya Inc. unveiled his $24 a share proposal to buy Amaya on Nov. 14, it all seemed pretty straightforward.

Mr. Baazov had tabled a shareholder-friendly offer that was 31 per cent above the latest closing price of Amaya’s shares. Unlike his previous Jan. 31 attempted bid, which had almost no information on funding, Mr. Baazov said he had “binding equity commitments” from four overseas entities for $3.65-billion (U.S.) Mr. Baazov said he just needed 5 business days to firm things up completely. After Mr. Baazov’s announcement, Amaya shares jumped more than 14 per cent to close at nearly $21 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. While investors were bidding the shares sharply higher on news of the planned bid, the trading showed they left a fair chance the deal would not get done. After all, it wasn’t clear how exactly Mr. Baazov and his backers were going to pull off the hefty financing required.

