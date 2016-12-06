As Hudson’s Bay Co. struggles with soft sales in its core women’s apparel business, it is shifting its attention to another, less prominent, category that is starting to get a bounce: home goods.

Toronto-based HBC isn’t alone in trying to cash in on a rise in home-related sales. Across North America, those businesses are benefiting from consumers spending increasingly on new homes and fixing up existing ones and then buying other items to enhance their houses, HBC executives say.

