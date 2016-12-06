Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

HBC eyes shift to home goods as fashion sales suffer Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Marina Strauss - RETAILING REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

As Hudson’s Bay Co. struggles with soft sales in its core women’s apparel business, it is shifting its attention to another, less prominent, category that is starting to get a bounce: home goods.

Toronto-based HBC isn’t alone in trying to cash in on a rise in home-related sales. Across North America, those businesses are benefiting from consumers spending increasingly on new homes and fixing up existing ones and then buying other items to enhance their houses, HBC executives say.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Marina Strauss on Twitter: @MarinaStrauss

 
  • Hudson's Bay Co
    $13.52
    -1.02
    (-7.02%)
  • Updated December 6 2:40 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular