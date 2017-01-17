Canada’s energy sector faces a new threat as the new Republican Congress pushes a border adjustment tax measure that would encourage U.S. refiners to buy domestic crude, petroleum products and natural gas.

While president-elect Donald Trump opposes the measure, some analysts warn the coming administration may end up agreeing to it as part of a tax-reform deal with Congress aimed at slashing the corporate tax rate, a key pledge by Mr. Trump during the election campaign.

