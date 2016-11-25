Italy is a Group of Seven industrialized country. You would not know that in Sicily, the host of the next G7 summit, in May. If it were a nation, you could be forgiven for thinking it’s a failed state.

The unemployment rate on the once-wealthy island is more than 22 per cent. Far more shocking is the youth unemployment, at 56 per cent. Additionally, many young adults have given up looking for work, meaning they’re dropping off the job seekers’ rolls.

