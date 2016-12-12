Lowe’s plans to convert 40 big box Rona stores across Canada to the name of the U.S. parent starting early next year.

The first stores to get the new name will be located outside Quebec.

Another 17 stores in Quebec will be converted in 2019 once it adopts a new French-language information technology system that will then be rolled out to existing Lowe’s stores.

Lowe’s Canada president Sylvain Proud’Homme says the company is making the changes six months after it acquired Rona in order to eliminate confusion about what is sold at its various store formats.

The chain will have four store types – Lowe’s big box locations, large Reno-Depot stores mainly in Quebec, medium-sized Rona stores and small Ace hardware stores.

Lowe’s is set to introduce a new prototype for Rona stores next year with four new stores and the overhaul of nine locations.

Lowe’s and its affiliates operate almost 400 of these stores across Canada.

It also hopes to double the size of its network of Ace stores over the next five years.

Meanwhile, Lowe’s has completed the introduction of appliances to 47 Rona stores, including 30 outside of Quebec, plus 21 Reno-Depots.

It is also in the process of improving its online offering to make pickup and delivery available across the home improvement retail network.

