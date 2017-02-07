Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Manulife drops nicotine testing in bid to speed up insurance application process Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jacqueline Nelson

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Manulife Financial Corp. is relying on new technology to snuff out its top source of life-insurance fraud: smokers who say they’re tobacco-free.

The Toronto-based insurer is eliminating nicotine testing for many life-insurance customers, saying its data-analysis capabilities have advanced to the point where it can identify when smokers have lied on their application forms.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jacqueline Nelson on Twitter: @j2nelson

Also on The Globe and Mail

Hasbro bucks holiday trend (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular