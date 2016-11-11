Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Trump’s climate denial a gift to China’s green industry Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Eric Reguly - EUROPEAN BUREAU CHIEF

ROME — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Donald Trump is wrecking the climate change party in Marrakesh, the site of the latest global climate conference. It was supposed to be a celebration.

On Nov. 4, the 2015 Paris agreement, the world’s first comprehensive climate accord, came into force, less than a year after it was negotiated. With the goal of limiting temperatures to 2 C above preindustrial levels, and preferably 1.5 degrees, it had been ratified by the United States, China, the European Union, Japan and even oil-obsessed Canada. In Marrakesh, the idea was to determine ways to ensure the temperature goals are met.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Eric Reguly on Twitter: @ereguly

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog