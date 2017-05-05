The SPAC is back.

Alignvest Management Corp., the Toronto-based operator of a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that successfully took over a private U.S. telecom company in 2016, launched a $250-million initial public offering recently for the next generation of SPAC.

The new company is called Alignvest Acquisition II Corp. and like a new-and-improved version of a cellphone that comes with the hottest new gizmos, this SPAC features a financial innovation meant to give the SPAC more firepower for staging a takeover.

