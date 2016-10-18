Shares in Amaya Inc. fell the most in nearly six months on Tuesday after the Montreal-based online gambling company announced that talks with potential suitor William Hill PLC had been abruptly called off.

The aborted merger talks raised doubts about the company’s ability to grow as a standalone business. Some in the analyst community fretted about slowing growth in the online poker market, as the company grapples with a heavy debt load, legal woes and the uncertainty of a continuing insider trading controversy.

