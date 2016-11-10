Upstart retail brokerage firm Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. landed veteran deal maker David Anderson Thursday as head of investment banking, the latest in a series of hires from Dundee Securities Ltd.

Mr. Anderson was most recently vice-chairman of Dundee, where he spent 18 years, and the 63-year-old has a long track record in corporate finance and M&A, with a focus on the mining sector. He leads an 11-person team that covers mining, healthcare, technology, telecom and real estate.

