Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Broker Echelon hires head investment banker Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Upstart retail brokerage firm Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. landed veteran deal maker David Anderson Thursday as head of investment banking, the latest in a series of hires from Dundee Securities Ltd.

Mr. Anderson was most recently vice-chairman of Dundee, where he spent 18 years, and the 63-year-old has a long track record in corporate finance and M&A, with a focus on the mining sector. He leads an 11-person team that covers mining, healthcare, technology, telecom and real estate.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeBusiness

 
  • Dundee Corp
    $6.60
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated November 10 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog