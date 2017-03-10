The number of Canadian firms tapping foreign debt markets went up last year, a trend that is expected to continue as more companies expand globally.

Several of the country’s largest financial firms, telecom giants and even provincial governments looked abroad to finance their debt in 2016 – some for the first time. There were 181 cross-border debt deals by Canadian corporations into foreign markets last year, worth $144-billion including self-funded debt, data from Thomson Reuters show. By either measure, this was the highest volume in a decade.

