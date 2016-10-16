Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Report on Business

Streetwise

News and analysis on Bay Street and the world of finance
available exclusively to subscribers of Globe Unlimited

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary. (Todd Korol/Reuters)
An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary. (Todd Korol/Reuters)

Canadian mid-sized oil companies ponder sales or IPOs Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Andrew Willis, Tim Kiladze And Jeff Lewis

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A growing list of Canadian energy companies owned by private equity funds are considering going public in coming months on the back of rising energy prices and surging investor interest in oil and gas stocks.

However, IPOs are not the only option on the table for these energy companies, as oil patch professionals say the same mid-sized oil companies working on public offerings are also quietly being shopped to strategic buyers such as the largest domestic and foreign energy companies.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Jeff Lewis @jeffalewis, Tim Kiladze @timkiladze

Also on The Globe and Mail

Oil goes off the boil after output cut doubts (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog