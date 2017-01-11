Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jacqueline Nelson

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is readying for a change to the senior management team as its chief financial officer prepares to retire.

Benita Warmbold, who also held a senior managing director title, will exit the fund in June of this year, giving CPPIB months to find and appoint a successor. The fund will look for internal and external candidates for the role. That timeline will allow Ms. Warmbold to oversee all of CPPIB’s 2017 fiscal year.

Follow Jacqueline Nelson on Twitter: @j2nelson

 

