Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is gathering more institutional-investor support for the largest acquisition in its history.

The Toronto-based insurance and investments company said Friday that it will add another $500-million (U.S.) in capital from Alberta Investment Management Corp. toward its $4.9-billion acquisition of Swiss insurer Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG. Through the deal, AIMCo will acquire more than 10 per cent of Allied World’s shares.

