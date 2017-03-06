An early-warning indicator of potential financial crises suggests a mounting threat to Canada’s banking system.

It’s a measure of credit, compared to long-term trends, that puts Canada near the top of the list for likely stress on a financial system.

This may be the latest in a series of debt warnings from observers across the globe. But this one, released Monday, comes from the Bank for International Settlements, a body made up of the world’s central banks.

And unlike measures that look solely at household debt, which has been the focus of alarm in Canada for many years, the BIS indicator includes all credit to the non-financial sector, taking in loans and other instruments such as debt securities, for example.

The BIS indicator looks at the ratio of credit to gross domestic product, comparing the current level to its long-term trend.

The stress warning comes from the gap between the ratio and the long-term trend, a gap that has been widening in Canada.

Indeed, by the third quarter of last year, it rose to 17.4 percentage points above the long-term average, second only to China’s off-the-chart reading among a select group of countries, according to this table, which “summarizes the early warning indicators for domestic banking risks.”

And as this chart illustrates, Canada’s credit-to-GDP gap has been swelling for several years.

What’s actually more important than the widening gap is the simple fact that it tops the 10 mark, a key threshold.

“Early warning indicators for financial crises continue to signal vulnerabilities in several jurisdictions,” the BIS said in Monday’s quarterly review, noting that China is far above the threshold and putting Canada in something of a special category.

“Canada, as well as a group of Asian countries, saw increases in the credit gap since September, 2016.”

Meant to flag the possibility of a crisis within a three-year period, the gap serves as guidance to how fat bank capital buffers should be.

We come in for special mention in other categories, as well, as these measures show.

Given the focus on Canadian real estate, it’s no surprise we’re flagged for a residential “property price gap” that looks at “deviations” from the long-term trend.

Then there’s what it takes to service the debt.

Anyone particularly surprised by the stress indicated should interest rates rise by 250 basis points, or 2.5 percentage points? Other observers have flagged this, as well.

“For most countries, debt service ratios stand at manageable levels under the assumption of no change in interest rates,” the BIS said.

“Under more stressed conditions – a 250-basis-point increase in rates – and assuming 100-per-cent pass-through, the numbers point to potential risks in Canada, China and Turkey,” it added, stressing these numbers “are meant to be only indicative, and are not the outcome of a proper stress test.”

Interest rates are going to rise, though not at a particularly fast pace. Still, the Bank of Canada has cited the vulnerabilities of many households with debts gone wild.

At more than $2-trillion in outstanding balances, Canadian households have the highest level of debt, as a share of the economy, among countries that make up the Group of Seven, as Royal Bank of Canada economist Laura Cooper noted in a recent study.

(And you can certainly read outstanding in more ways than one.)

She cited the fact that we owed $1.67 for each $1 of income by the third quarter of last year, the same quarter as the BIS measurement.

“Interest rates are expected to rise gradually and still remain at historically low levels, but our estimates indicate debt servicing costs could rise to 16 cents for every $1 of income by 2018 from 14 cents currently,” Ms. Cooper said.

“This would represent a record high, with two-thirds of the increase attributed to rising interest payments as borrowing rates climb.”

For the record, Canada’s banks are deemed among the safest in the world, though have slipped a tiny bit in the World Economic Forum’s recent rankings.