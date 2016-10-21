Lululemon Athletica Inc. suggests it could quit Canada because of the restrictions of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

“Our industry’s lifeline in Vancouver depends on attracting and quickly onboarding top global talent,” Lululemon, one of Canada’s best-known brands, said in a submission to a federal government committee.

“We are requesting that these current constraints be modified to allow us to continue on our aggressive growth plans from within Canada,” it added in its summer brief to the Standing Committee on Human Resources, Skills and Social Development and the Status of Persons with Disabilities.

The committee’s recently released report made several recommendations, finding “that there are specific areas of concern that need to be addressed to better ensure the TFW Program functions in an effective manner that is not only responsive to labour market needs but that also fully respects the fundamental rights of those who use it.”

Like some other companies, notably those that are small businesses, Lululemon said there are huge problems with the program.

And with 3,300 Canadian employees, more than 1,000 of them at the Vancouver head office, it warned that the business is under threat in this country because of the rules.

“In order to continue to grow as a Canadian success story, we require - and will require - top experienced global talent,” it said.

“Despite our investments in training and education, including partnerships with post-secondary institutions, Canada simply does not produce enough skilled, specialized workers to meet our demand. Our assessment of the effectiveness of the TFW program is that it is not able to effectively and efficiently meet our industry’s labour market requirements.”

Lululemon wants for its industry an exemption from the program’s Labour Market Impact Assessment Transition Plan, similar to that under which certain other groups operate.

“Exemptions have already been granted to the film industry, Canadian universities, and Microsoft, who are no longer required to conduct a labour market test for each application or create an individual transition plan,” the company said, citing instances of foreign employees who must wait several months, or “an entire business cycle,” which translates to lost opportunities for Lululemon, Vancouver, British Columbia and Canada.

“Two-year transition plans that are specific to each application are not feasible for high-skilled roles for global companies that are experiencing high growth,” Lululemon said, adding it has already gone “above and beyond” those plans.

“We should not face restrictions in hiring those who do not fit within the prescribed transition plans. Such policy is illogical and counter to economic interests and sound business practices.”