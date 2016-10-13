Global Commerce Insider Video: What I learned doing business in China Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: What I learned doing business in China
Oct. 13 2016
Guy Nelson is chief executive officer of Toronto-based Empire Industries Ltd., a manufacturer of large precision equipment, from theme park rides to large telescopes. A growing middle class in China means demand for things like amusement rides, but doing business there requires a savvy approach
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
The Globe and Mail |
Show Description
Show Description
Guy Nelson is chief executive officer of Toronto-based Empire Industries Ltd., a manufacturer of large precision equipment, from theme park rides to large telescopes. A growing middle class in China means demand for things like amusement rides, but doing business there requires a savvy approach