Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company has struck a deal with Desjardins Financial Corp. to buy its Western Canadian insurance business in a deal valued at about $775-million.

The Winnipeg-based mutual property and casualty insurance company said Thursday that its subsidiary Trimont Financial Ltd. would acquire High River, Alta.-based Western Financial Group and Western Life Assurance.

It’s the biggest deal in Wawanesa’s 121-year history, and chief executive officer Jeff Goy said the transaction highlights the company’s goal to expand the network of independent insurance brokers in Canada.

“We made this investment as an investment in distribution of insurance through brokers, to preserve that channel,” Mr. Goy said. “We’re a proud mutual company...We want to continue to grow.”

Mr. Goy added that Wawanesa’s customers, which are also the owners of the business, largely want to buy insurance through independent brokers that can offer them a range of products in the region where they live.

Wawanesa was formed in 1896 and now has more than $9-billion in assets and 2 million customers across the country, with a significant presence California where it expanded in the early 1970s, as well as in Oregon.

Through the deal, Wawanesa will gain Western’s personal and business insurance brokerage network with157 offices, primarily in Western Canada, but situated as far east as Quebec. Western has 1,700 employees -- about half the work force that Wawanesa has -- and it will continue to operate independently under its brand name. Brokers will still sell insurance products from wide range of insurers. Both Wawanesa and Western also underwrite their own insurance policies.

The deal between Wawanesa and Desjardins, which uses a similar co-operative ownership model where customers own the business instead of shareholders, is the latest instance of mergers in the fragmented property and casualty insurance industry. Aviva Canada Inc. bought the Royal Bank of Canada’ home and auto insurance business last year, for example, and Desjardins bought the Canadian arm of U.S. mutual insurer State Farm Life Insurance Co. in 2014.

Last May, Desjardins sold its pet insurance business, Western Financial Insurance Company (WFIC) and its Petsecure brand to another mutual insurer. The tie-ups are expected to continue in the coming years.

Desjardins first bought Western Financial Group for about $440-million in 2010 as part of its push to expand beyond its home Quebec marketplace.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017, pending regulatory and other approvals.

