Adele reacts as she accepts the global success award at the BRIT Awards at the O2 arena in London, February 24, 2016. (STEFAN WERMUTH/REUTERS)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Call it Hometown Glory.

Superstar singer/songwriter Adele joined the chorus of Toronto’s baseball fans when she wore a No. 16 Blue Jays jersey with her name on the back for her concert Thursday night.

The Grammy award-winner took the stage at Air Canada Centre after the Jays throttled the Texas Rangers 10-1 in Game 1 of the ALDS.

The Jays returned the sentiment, posting on the team’s official Twitter feed: “Hello from the other side (of Bremner), Adele!,” a reference to the fact that the Jays play down the street from the Air Canada Centre.

The tweet included two concert photos of the Grammy winner clad in Jays blue.

Jays star third baseman Josh Donaldson, who has said in the past he listens to Adele in the gym to get pumped up, also showed the singer some Twitter love.

“Adele sorry I missed your call. I wasn’t home. #Hello,” he wrote on his Twitter feed just a couple of hours before the Jays were to play Texas in Game 2.

Adele performed Thursday night in her third of four sold-out shows in Toronto.

