(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., the younger brother of Houston Astros infielder Yulieski Gurriel, has agreed to a $22-million (U.S.), seven-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

According to the Blue Jays, the 23-year-old – primarily a shortstop and centre fielder – hit .344 with 17 doubles, 10 homers and 59 games in 2015, the last of his six seasons in Cuba’s Serie Nacional.

Gurriel became a free agent in August. As part of the agreement, announced Saturday, he gets a $3-million signing bonus payable within 45 days of the contract’s approval by the commissioner’s office and salaries of $600,000 next season, $1-million in 2018, $1.5-million in 2019, $2.5-million in 2020, $3.5-million in 2021, $4.5-million in 2022 and $5.4-million in 2023.

He would get a $100,000 bonus if he is voted rookie of the year.

Yulieski Gurriel agreed to a $47.5-million, five-year contract with the Astros in July. The 32-year-old made his big-league debut Aug. 21.

