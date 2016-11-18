Marian Hossa’s controversial goal with 2:23 left in the third period was the winner as the Chicago Blackhawks won 3-2 over the Calgary Flames on Friday night.

Artemi Panarin’s hard shot was stopped by the glove hand of Chad Johnson but in throwing up his glove to make the save, the puck bounded high in the air and as it came down behind him, was knocked in by Hossa.

While replays showed it might have been a high stick from the veteran Blackhawks forward, Flames coach Glen Gulutzan was unable to challenge the call due to having using his time out earlier in the period.

Ryan Hartman and Brent Seabrook also scored for Chicago (12-4-2), which has points in 13 of its last 14 (10-1-2) games. Even at 1-1-0 through two games, the Blackhawks seven-game road trip continues Saturday night in Vancouver.

Sam Bennett and Sean Monahan scored for Calgary (7-10-1). The Flames begin a six-game Eastern road trip Sunday night in Detroit.

The Blackhawks thought maybe they scored in the opening minute of the first period but video review showed that Mark Giordano pulled the puck off the goal-line before it bounced past a sprawled Johnson.

Down 1-0 after the first period, Calgary took a 2-1 lead early in the second with goals four minutes apart from its new-look top line. With Johnny Gaudreau sidelined six weeks with a broken finger, Bennett has been inserted into his spot on left wing with Monahan and Troy Brouwer.

Bennett jammed a loose puck past Corey Crawford at 3:33 from a scramble in the crease that was all set up by a dangerous rush from defenceman TJ Brodie.

On their next shift, Monahan was credited with his fifth goal when his centring pass deflected in off the skate of Blackhawks defenceman Gustav Forsling.

Chicago got it back to 2-2 at 14:34 of the second when Seabrook blasted a slapshot past Johnson, who was screened by Giordano.

It was a power-play goal for Chicago and came on the Blackhawks first man advantage of the night.

Special teams once again let down the Flames. Their 30th ranked power play failed to score on five chances against the 30th ranked Chicago penalty kill — while the 28th ranked penalty kill gave up one goal on one chance.

The Blackhawks opened the scoring at 7:42 of the first period when Hartman got behind Dennis Wideman, took a perfect breakaway pass from Artem Anisimov, and while fending off the Flames defenceman, fired a shot inside the goal post.

Crawford had 28 saves in Chicago’s net to improve to 9-4-2.

In his third straight start, Johnson had 21 stops. His record falls to 4-3-1.

Notes: Flames LW Kris Versteeg (groin) took part in morning skate and is nearing a return. He’s missed seven games... Calgary has gone 10 games without a goal from a defenceman... Chicago LW Tyler Motte (lower body) missed his fifth game, but coach Joel Quenneville says he’s a possibility to play Saturday.

Report Typo/Error