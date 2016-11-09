Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Nashville Predators defenceman P.K. Subban warms up before the team's NHL hockey preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Nashville, Tenn., Oct.1, 2016. (Mark Humphrey/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Nashville Predators defenceman P.K. Subban warms up before the team's NHL hockey preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Nashville, Tenn., Oct.1, 2016. (Mark Humphrey/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

P.K. Subban to be featured in HBO Canada documentary Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Canadian NHL star P.K. Subban will take to centre ice as the featured subject of a new HBO Canada documentary.

“P.K. Subban Skate Past The Noise: The Off-Season” promises an up-close look at the life of the Nashville Predators defenceman and “unparalleled access to his inner circle.”

The film follows the NHL all-star during the recent off-season while Subban was at home in Toronto preparing for his move to the U.S.

Subban was part of a controversial trade that sent the longtime Montreal Canadiens star to Nashville in return for Shea Weber.

The documentary will feature interviews with Subban, rap superstar Snoop Dogg, and former Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson, who is the hockey star’s speed and agility coach.

The film will air in French on Nov. 16 on Canal D and RDS and in English on Nov. 18 on HBO Canada.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

P.K. Subban says relationship with Montrealers hasn't changed (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog