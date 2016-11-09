Canadian NHL star P.K. Subban will take to centre ice as the featured subject of a new HBO Canada documentary.

“P.K. Subban Skate Past The Noise: The Off-Season” promises an up-close look at the life of the Nashville Predators defenceman and “unparalleled access to his inner circle.”

The film follows the NHL all-star during the recent off-season while Subban was at home in Toronto preparing for his move to the U.S.

Subban was part of a controversial trade that sent the longtime Montreal Canadiens star to Nashville in return for Shea Weber.

The documentary will feature interviews with Subban, rap superstar Snoop Dogg, and former Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson, who is the hockey star’s speed and agility coach.

The film will air in French on Nov. 16 on Canal D and RDS and in English on Nov. 18 on HBO Canada.

Report Typo/Error