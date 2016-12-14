Three Canadians are on the initial list of 57 NCAA Division I players invited to Major League Soccer’s player combine.

Forward Brian Wright of Ajax, Ont., Toronto midfielder Kwame Awuah and Chris Nanco of Brampton, Ont., were included on the combine roster released Wednesday by MLS.

Wright was a semifinalist for the men’s MAC Hermann award, given annually to the top player in U.S. college soccer, after leading the America East conference in scoring with 27 points and ranking second in goals (10) and assists (7).

He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the America East Tournament, scoring the game-winning goal to lift Vermont past Binghamton in the championship game.

Awuah had two goals and seven assists for the UConn Huskies and was named to the American Athletic Conference first team.

Nanco lead Syracuse with 15 points and seven goals, including five game-winners.

The invited players will showcase their skills in front of representatives from all 22 MLS clubs from Jan. 8-12 in Los Angeles.

