Manchester City streamlined its bloated squad after an off-season of heavy spending under new coach Pep Guardiola, sending Joe Hart, Wilfried Bony, Samir Nasri and Eliaquim Mangala on loan for the rest of the season on Wednesday.

Premier League title rival Chelsea was also active on the final day of the transfer window, signing Spanish left back Marcos Alonso for a reported £23-million ($30.2-million, all dollar figures in U.S. currency).

Guardiola has overseen the spending of more than $200-million on new players since taking over as City coach this off-season, and left it late to trim his 30-man squad. It meant getting rid of its starting goalkeeper for the past six years as well as three other players who cost City a combined £95-million ($125-million).

Heading the clear-out was Hart, the England goalkeeper who was loaned to Italian club Torino after dropping to third choice at City behind new signing Claudio Bravo and Willy Caballero. In announcing Hart’s departure after 10 years at the Etihad Stadium, City said he was a “key figure in a golden age in the club’s history.”

Hart was out of favour at the Premier League leaders because his footwork and passing wasn’t up to the level demanded by Guardiola, who likes goalkeepers to help start attacks and be involved in play.

Bony, who hasn’t played a minute for City under Guardiola, joined Stoke after seeing his career stall since joining from Swansea for £28-million ($36.6-million) in January of 2015.

A combination of international call-ups, injuries, illness, poor form and the presence of Sergio Aguero prevented the Ivory Coast striker from establishing himself at City.

“Bringing Wilfried in was a no-brainer for us to be perfectly honest, because he knows the Premier League and has scored plenty of goals at this level,” said Stoke manager Mark Hughes, referring to Bony’s record of scoring 130 goals in 278 career appearances. “Eighteen months ago he was being bought for a hugely significant amount of money, so we know that we are bringing in a top quality striker.”

Nasri was the third player to leave on loan, with the Frenchman heading to Spanish club Sevilla for the season. Guardiola said Nasri returned for preseason training “overweight” and played him only once in City’s first five games, as a substitute against West Ham on Sunday.

France centre back Mangala also departed to Valencia – a day after the Spanish club sold fellow defender Shkodran Mustafi to Arsenal.

Mangala reportedly cost City £42-million (now $55-million) in 2014 but was never a regular.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been looking to bolster his defence and brought in Alonso to provide competition at left back for Cesar Azpilicueta.

Alonso, who previously had spells in England at Bolton and Sunderland, would also be a good option as a left wing back if Chelsea manager Antonio Conte decides to use a three-man defence.

“It’s a step up in my career,” he said.

Gabon midfielder Didier Ndong joined Sunderland from French side Lorient for €16-million ($17.8-million), the seventh signing by recently hired manager David Moyes. It is the biggest up-front fee paid by Sunderland for a player, making it the 13th club to break its record for a transfer fee in this window as English teams benefit from record broadcasting revenues.

“Maybe the Sunderland fans don’t know me yet,” Ndong said, “but I promise that they will quickly discover that I will give everything for them and the club.

“Today is the most beautiful day of my life.”

Burnley broke its transfer record for the second time this month in signing Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick from second-tier Derby. The promoted team signed Belgium midfielder Steven Defour on Aug. 12 for a record fee, reportedly £7.5-million ($9.8-million).

The Associated Press

