Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Ruby Andrews, 4, pushes her bike up a ramp at Joyride 150 in Markham, Ontario on Saturday, January 31, 2015. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne announced on March 8, 2016 that sports organizations hoping for provincial funding will have to place greater emphasis on including women and girls. (Peter Power For The Globe and Mail)
Ruby Andrews, 4, pushes her bike up a ramp at Joyride 150 in Markham, Ontario on Saturday, January 31, 2015. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne announced on March 8, 2016 that sports organizations hoping for provincial funding will have to place greater emphasis on including women and girls. (Peter Power For The Globe and Mail)

Sports groups applying for funding must give equal access to women: Wynne Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Ontario government says sports organizations hoping for provincial funding will have to place greater emphasis on including women and girls.

Premier Kathleen Wynne made the announcement Wednesday to coincide with International Women’s Day.

Wynne says organizations hoping to tap into Ontario’s Amateur Sport Fund must now offer equal access to training and coaching for women and update their policies to support the inclusion of women and girls.

Wynne also says the province wants to see more women involved as coaches and mentors as well as athletes.

The province will provide funding for the Coaches Association of Ontario to recruit and train 250 female coaches and 90 female mentors by the end of the year.

Wynne says engaging girls in sport has lifetime benefits and helps level the playing field between genders.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Women's hockey star Hayley Wickenheiser explains why she's retiring from the sport (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular