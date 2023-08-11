Skip to main content

It was Taylor Swift week in Canada, after the singer announced she was finally – finally – bringing her Eras Tour to Canada, for a six-night stint at Toronto’s Rogers Centre in November, 2024. For many (or, probably, most) Canadian Swifties, excitement turned to anticipation turned to disappointment, as a massive demand resulted in relatively few fans being given Verified Fan codes – which grant the ability to try to buy tickets – and even fewer securing tickets. Whether you got tickets or not – or if you were just following along with the headlines – we’ve put together a quiz to test your Eras Tour knowledge.


1 When and where did Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kick off?
a. May 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.
b. Jan. 1, 2023, in New York
c. March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.
d. July 1, 2023, in Seattle, Wash.

c. March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Eras Tour, which Swift first announced on Nov. 1, 2022, is Swift’s first since 2018.

2 Swift broke the record for most tickets sold in a single day for the U.S. presale of the Eras Tour. How many tickets did she sell?
a. 3.5 million
b. 1.7 million
c. 4.5 million
d. 2.4 million

d. 2.4 million. After breaking the record for ticket presales on Nov. 15, 2022 – causing Ticketmaster’s website to crash as a result of unprecedented demand – Ticketmaster cancelled the public ticket sale, leading to outcry and calls for an antitrust investigation of the ticket retailer.

3Why is it called the Eras Tour?
a. Because Swift’s onstage wardrobe changes reflect different historical eras
b. To commemorate each ‘era’ in Swift’s career so far
c. It stands for Everyone is Really A Swiftie
d. Eras is the name of an upcoming Swift album

b. To commemorate each ‘era’ in Swift’s career so far. The ‘eras’ in Swift’s career largely correspond to her 10 albums, and are reflected onstage with wardrobe and elaborate set changes.

4 When it wraps up in Toronto on Nov. 24, 2024, how many total dates will there have been on the Eras Tour?
a. 215
b. 146
c. 365
d. 99

b. 146. Swift’s 146-date tour will span the U.S., Mexico, Australia, South America, Europe, Asia and Canada. The tour is on track to amass more than $1-billion in ticket sales.

5 What is the capacity of the Rogers Centre, where Taylor Swift will perform six concerts in November, 2024, during a Blue Jays game?
a. 45,100
b. 56,100
c. 41,500
d. 60,000

c. 41,500. Concert capacity for the Rogers Centre is generally higher than for a Jays game, hovering at around 50,000 seats, making the estimated six-night capacity for Swift’s Canadian Eras Tour run around 300,000.

