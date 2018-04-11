What’s hot in new cookbooks this spring

Vegetarian Viet Nam

By Cameron Stauch (WW Norton)

Classically trained chef Cameron Stauch shares the fresh veggie-based Southeast Asian dishes he learned to prepare while living in Vietnam and submerging himself in its culinary traditions, cooking alongside local chefs and home cooks. It also contains an illustrated glossary that helps identify staples of a Vietnamese pantry.









Tasting Paris: 100 Recipes to Eat Like a Local

By Clotilde Dusoulier (Clarkson Potter)

Clotilde Dusoulier is one of the internet’s original food bloggers; her blog, Chocolate and Zucchini, has been dishing out simple French recipes since 2003. Her latest book brings classic Parisian dishes to your own kitchen – including recipes inspired by the city’s Chinatown and open-air markets. It’s also part tour guide, should you want to go visit in real life.













Something Old, Something New: Classic Recipes Revised

By Tamar Adler (Scribner)

In her follow up to An Everlasting Meal, a practical treatise that encouraged resourcefulness in respect to feeding yourself well, Tamar Adler rekindles classic recipes to illustrate (with words) selected parts of our culinary history, reminding us why they’re worth reviving.





Favorite Recipes from Melissa Clark’s Kitchen

By Melissa Clark (Black Dog & Leventhal)

Prolific New York Times food columnist Melissa Clark has compiled more than 100 of her favourite recipes curated from two of her previous books, In the Kitchen With A Good Appetite and Cook This Now, to build a solid reference that will help you through any situation that requires making something to eat.









Cake

By Maira Kalman and Barbara Scott-Goodman (Penguin)

Cake is as charming as it gets. Classic desserts illustrated by Maira Kalman are brilliantly brought to life through stories (and recipes) by Barbara Scott-Goodman, packaged up in a small square book that will fit nicely on your shelf.













The Minimalist Kitchen: 100 Wholesome Recipes, Essential Tools, and Efficient Techniques

By Melissa Coleman (Time Inc.)

Designer, baker and dinner-maker Melissa Coleman is the voice behind The Fauxmartha, a design-heavy domestic blog inspired by daily life. Her first cookbook will make your work week go a little smoother. It’s more inspiring than minimalist and full of recipes you’ll actually want to make – and eat.













How to Eat a Peach: Menus, Stories and Places

By Diana Henry (Octopus Books), May 1

Well-loved British food writer Diana Henry has been planning menus since she started jotting ideas in a coil notebook at the age of 16. Here, she offers help orchestrating a meal with 24 of her favourite menus (one is called “after the passeggiata: a southern Italian supper”) along with 100 recipes and essays that draw you in to the people, places and feelings that inspire her gatherings.