 Skip to main content

Bestsellers Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Apr. 27, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Apr. 27, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

For Subscribers

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1The Perfect GirlfriendKaren HamiltonGraydon House$24.99
2The Tattooist Of AuschwitzHeather MorrisHarper Paperbacks$24.99
3The Lost Girls of ParisPam JenoffPark Row$21.99
4The HuntressKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$22.99
5Watching YouLisa JewellAtria$24.99
6The SuspectFiona BartonPenguin Canada$24.95
7The GownJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$21.00
8Cemetery RoadGreg IlesWilliam Morrow & Co.$24.99
9The Secret OrphanGlynis PetersHarperImpulse$22.99
10The Clockmaker's DaughterKate MortonAtria$24.99
11Daisy Jones and the SixTaylor Jenkins ReidDoubleday Canada$24.95
12CrucibleJames RollinsWilliam Morrow$23.99
13Then She Was GoneLisa JewellAtria/37 Ink$24.99
14Washington BlackEsi EdugyanPatrick Crean Editions$33.99
15Turning PointDanielle SteelDelacorte$38.99

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter