 Skip to main content

Bestsellers Bestsellers: Historical Fiction, May 18, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Bestsellers: Historical Fiction, May 18, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

For Subscribers
Comments

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1The Tattooist Of AuschwitzHeather MorrisHarper Paperbacks$24.99
2The Lost Girls of ParisPam JenoffPark Row$21.99
3The HuntressKate QuinnWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$22.99
4The GownJennifer RobsonWilliam Morrow$21.00
5The Good FightDanielle SteelDell$11.99
6The Quintland SistersShelley WoodWilliam Morrow Paperbacks$19.99
7I Was AnastasiaAriel LawhornAnchor$22.00
8A Gentleman in MoscowAmor TowlesPenguin$23.00
9The Island of Sea WomenLisa SeeScribner$24.99
10The Witches of St. PetersburgImogen Edwards-JonesHarper Paperbacks$21.00
11CirceMadeline MillerLittle Brown & Co.$32.00
12Resistance WomenJennifer ChiaveriniWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.99
13The Women in the LakeNicola CornickGraydon House$21.99
14OutlanderDiana GabaldonSeal Books$12.99
15At the Mountain's EdgeGenevieve GrahamSimon & Schuster$22.00

Expand your mind and build your reading list with the Books newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter