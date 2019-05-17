Bestsellers: Historical Fiction, May 18, 2019 (Year-to-Date)

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|The Tattooist Of Auschwitz
|Heather Morris
|Harper Paperbacks
|$24.99
|2
|The Lost Girls of Paris
|Pam Jenoff
|Park Row
|$21.99
|3
|The Huntress
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$22.99
|4
|The Gown
|Jennifer Robson
|William Morrow
|$21.00
|5
|The Good Fight
|Danielle Steel
|Dell
|$11.99
|6
|The Quintland Sisters
|Shelley Wood
|William Morrow Paperbacks
|$19.99
|7
|I Was Anastasia
|Ariel Lawhorn
|Anchor
|$22.00
|8
|A Gentleman in Moscow
|Amor Towles
|Penguin
|$23.00
|9
|The Island of Sea Women
|Lisa See
|Scribner
|$24.99
|10
|The Witches of St. Petersburg
|Imogen Edwards-Jones
|Harper Paperbacks
|$21.00
|11
|Circe
|Madeline Miller
|Little Brown & Co.
|$32.00
|12
|Resistance Women
|Jennifer Chiaverini
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
|13
|The Women in the Lake
|Nicola Cornick
|Graydon House
|$21.99
|14
|Outlander
|Diana Gabaldon
|Seal Books
|$12.99
|15
|At the Mountain's Edge
|Genevieve Graham
|Simon & Schuster
|$22.00
