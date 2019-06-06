 Skip to main content

Film Reviews There’s not much bite in The Secret Life of Pets 2

Film Review

Brad Wheeler
Eric Stonestreet, Patton Oswalt and Harrison Ford voice dogs in The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures/Universal Pictures

  • The Secret Life of Pets 2
  • Directed by Chris Renaud
  • Written by Brian Lynch
  • Starring the voices of: Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Ellie Kemper, Tiffany Haddish, Lake Bell and Harrison Ford
  • Classification: G
  • 86 minutes
  • Rating: 3 out of 4 stars

In a lively sequel to 2016’s The Secret Life of Pets, an old dog learns a new trick and Patton Oswalt takes over for disgraced comedian Louis C.K. as the voice of Max, the lead-role terrier.

When the little guy’s owner gets married and produces a rambunctious baby boy, an initially wary Max soon takes to the role of the tyke’s protector. When the responsibility becomes too stressful, a pet therapist prescribes a cone-collar (for no apparent reason other than the sight gag). The main plot involves the big-city family heading to a farm, where Max overcomes his fears. While he’s away, his apartment building full of furry friends (dogs, cats and a superhero rabbit) deal with a lost squeeze toy and a Draculian circus owner, Sergei.

Questions: Why is the farmer character morbidly obese? Are “circus wolves” a thing? And why does the villain need such a thick foreign accent? (The answer to the last question is that it’s never too young for kids to learn to be afraid of foreigners.)

The message of the film is that life throws surprises. While that is true, this predictable film itself is not one of them.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 opens June 7.​

