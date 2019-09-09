 Skip to main content

TIFF TIFF 2019: Academy Award winner Allison Janney among stars celebrating in Toronto

TIFF 2019: Academy Award winner Allison Janney among stars celebrating in Toronto

Special to The Globe and Mail
The annual HUGO BOSS bash, which in years past has given parties for the film-likes of La La Land, I, Tonya and Beautiful Boy, this year hosted the to-do of night four for Endings, Beginnings director Drake Doremus’s latest, which had its world premiere at the festival. Montecito was the spot, and the cast of course was out, among them Sebastian Stan, Jamie Dornan, and lead Shailene Woodley, whose past credits include, Big Little Lies, which she starred in alongside Nicole Kidman, who’s latest The Goldfinch also premiered last night.

Open this photo in gallery

(L-R) Catherine Curtin, Rafael Casal , Kayli Carter, Geraldine Viswanathan, Alex Wolff, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Allison Janney, Ray Romano, Cory Finley and Hari Dhillon attend the Bad Education premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 8, 2019 in Toronto.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Around the corner at RBC House, Academy Award winner Allison Janney was front and centre at the world premiere toast for her latest film Bad Education. Out as well were co-stars Ray Romano and Geraldine Viswanathan, the film’s composer Michael Abels and its director Cory Finley (Bad Education is his second feature film). Earlier in the evening, the same space hosted the cast of The Song of Names for a pre-premiere gathering to celebrate the François Girard directed film. The cast, including Tim Roth and Jonah Hauer-King were joined by well-wishers director Robert Lantos and actor Danny Devito.

Earlier in the evening, uptown at the Four Seasons, on offer was a Sunday night dinner, served the night before the premiere of director Barry Avrich’s new film David Foster: Off the Record, which centres on the famed songwriter and record producer who’s worked with everyone from Streisand, to Celine to Bublé (all of whom appear in the doc). The man of the hour was there, and in attendance too, was Foster’s wife, actor Catherine McFee (she’s in the film too), and singer Sheléa, who took to the grand piano in the centre of the room and performed post-dinner.

Happening elsewhere on the fourth day of the festival: the annual Canadian Film Centre afternoon-timed BBQ, this year sponsored by Netflix, which saw Mary Walsh, director Norman Jewison, and actor Roger Cross out. Late last night, over at Don Alfonso, some of the cast of The Goldfinch gathered at an Audi hosted party to celebrate their film’s premiere - Luke Wilson and director John Crowley were the notables.

