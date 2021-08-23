 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

TIFF

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

TIFF to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for staff, audience members

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A TIFF festival sign in downtown Toronto, on Sept. 6, 2018.

Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press

The Toronto International Film Festival says it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for staff, audience members and visitors entering its venues.

Organizers say people will need to show proof that they’ve been fully vaccinated with a vaccine authorized by Health Canada or provide a negative test from within 48 hours of entering any of the festival venues.

The vaccination and testing rules don’t apply to outdoor drive-in venues.

Story continues below advertisement

TIFF protocols announced earlier this month did not require proof of vaccination for staff, talent and media entering festival grounds, but insisted on masks at all festival venues, and regular testing.

Other precautions that remain include mobile tickets instead of printed passes, no rush ticketing or indoor lineups and no concessions sold at indoor venues.

TIFF runs from Sept. 9 to 18. Tickets are slated to go on sale Tuesday.

Toronto’s movie marathon is the latest film festival to announce a proof of vaccination requirement for audience members.

The Telluride Film Festival in Colorado and the Venice Film Festival, both of which start early next month, have also mandated vaccination proof or a negative test for entry.

The Sundance Film Festival, which doesn’t begin until January 2022, announced similar protocols.

“TIFF has taken great care and consideration in implementing these TIFF specific protocols to mitigate risk to audiences and guests attending TIFF,” TIFF co-heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey said Monday in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have relied on municipal and provincial medical direction and advice on rapid testing and we expect this will provide another level of clarity and comfort for all 2021 festival goers.”

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies