Daniel Lanois, Savannah Ré, Charlotte Cardin make long list of Polaris Music Prize

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Music

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Daniel Lanois, Savannah Ré, Charlotte Cardin make long list of Polaris Music Prize

David Friend
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Singer/songwriter Charlotte Cardin.

HO/The Canadian Press

Illustrious U2 producer Daniel Lanois, indie vocal powerhouse Charlotte Cardin and recent Juno Award winner Savannah Ré have made the Polaris Music Prize long list.

New albums from 40 Canadian musicians were named on the extended list that will be narrowed down to 10 contenders for a short list due July 15.

Lanois made the cut with “Heavy Sun,” a contemplative project he recorded with his bandmates in the Heavy Sun Orchestra, while Cardin’s “Phoenix” marks some of her most deeply personal work.

Story continues below advertisement

Ré landed on the list with “Opia,” which saw one of its tracks win a Juno for traditional R&B/soul recording earlier this month.

Other artists on the long list include fellow Juno winner Tobi whose “Elements Vol. 1” picked up rap recording this year, and Quebecois singer Dominique Fils-Aimé’s “Three Little Words” which completes her album trilogy inspired by the history of Black-American music.

The $50,000 Polaris Music Prize awards the artist or group that created the best Canadian album of the previous year – irrespective of genre or sales – as chosen by a team of journalists, broadcasters and bloggers.

It’s considered among the country’s most prestigious music awards, in recent years naming Kaytranada, Jeremy Dutcher and Haviah Mighty as winners.

Transgender goth-metal rapper Backxwash was named the 2020 Polaris winner for her album “God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out of It.”

Often the Polaris long list includes a handful of mainstream names who occupy early slots before being eliminated. But recent albums by Drake, Justin Bieber, Arkells and Gord Downie are all missing from this year’s contenders.

Their absence leaves room for an array of lesser-known projects, including Vancouver-based Yu Su’s electro-ambient “Yellow River Blue” inspired by her trip across China, and Hamilton artist Daniel Monkman whose self-professed “moccasin-gaze” album “Bleached Wavves,” under his stage name Zoon, blends his Ojibwe roots with an alternative rock flavour.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian mainstays Kathleen Edwards, the Weather Station and the Besnard Lakes are all among other recent projects in the running, as are Clairmont The Second, Mustafa, Art Bergmann and Julian Taylor.

The long list was selected from 204 albums that made the first ballots.

The Polaris prize will be handed out at a ceremony at an unannounced date later this year. Organizers say further details will come in the weeks ahead.

See the full Polaris long list here.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies