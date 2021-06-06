 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Music

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Junos crown the Weeknd artist of the year

David Friend
Toronto, Ontario
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Weeknd attends the LA premiere of Uncut Gems at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles on December 11, 2019.

Richard Shotwell/The Associated Press

Even without a red carpet, the Juno Awards found ways to march generations of Canadian stars through their 50th anniversary celebration on Sunday night.

From Shania Twain and Michael Bublé to Kaytranada and Justin Bieber, many of the country’s most successful acts paid tribute to Canada’s biggest celebration of music remotely from locations across the world.

One of the glaring absences early in the proceedings also happened to be a big winner.

Story continues below advertisement

The Weeknd picked up artist and album of the year, but the Toronto singer didn’t turn up to accept either of his awards.

Buffy Sainte-Marie urges ‘compassion’ for Indigenous community as Junos get underway

Others did, however, including pop balladeer JP Saxe who was named breakthrough artist of the year.

“I’ve never given a speech like this before,” said the stunned newcomer as he bumbled through an opening line before getting his bearings and thanking his father, and his girlfriend and co-writer Julia Michaels.

The Toronto-raised singer became a radio favourite last year for the duet “If the World Was Ending,” which he co-wrote and performs with Michaels.

Open this photo in gallery

JP Saxe became a radio favourite last year for the duet If the World Was Ending, which he co-wrote and performs with Julia Michaels.

CARAS/Matthew Takes/Handout

Other winners included Savannah Ré for traditional R&B/Soul recording for “Solid.”

Anne Murray ushered Jann Arden into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, a belated induction that was originally supposed to happen last year.

Speaking from her East Coast home, Murray reflected on the “Insensitive” singer’s compassionate personality.

Story continues below advertisement

“Not only is she funny and a fine singer-songwriter, she’s also a fine human being,” Murray said.

“Any time I’ve called upon her she’s been there for me. She is warm, witty, kind, compassionate and wears her heart on her sleeve.”

Arden, who started by joking she was “too young” for the honour, paid tribute to her late mother Joan Richards who died in 2018 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease and performed the song “Good Mother.”

Buffy Sainte-Marie opened the show on a sombre note by addressing the recent discovery of what’s believed to be the remains of 215 children buried at a former Kamloops, B.C., residential school.

She said while the news may be “shocking to some people and a revelation” it is not surprising to Indigenous people.

“The genocide basic to this country’s birth is ongoing and we need to face it together,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

“And I ask for your compassion.”

Kardinal Offishall led viewers through a journey of Canadian hip hop history to mark the 30th anniversary of the rap recording category.

Maestro Fresh Wes made an appearance with “Let Your Backbone Slide” before Michie Mee, Jully Black, Nav and Haviah Mighty and rounded out the generations of artists who’ve often gone underrecognized at the awards show.

And Justin Bieber performed “Somebody” from Los Angeles against a kaleidoscopic backdrop.

The Junos originally hoped to mark their 50th anniversary with an event at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, but Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions put an end to that goal. Instead, organizers announced they’ll return to Toronto for next year’s show.

The following awards were handed out Sunday night on the Juno Awards broadcast:

Story continues below advertisement

Album of the Year: After Hours by The Weeknd

Artist of the Year: The Weeknd

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: JP Saxe

Pop Album of the Year: Changes by Justin Bieber

Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Solid by Savannah Ré

Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee: Jann Arden

Story continues below advertisement

Humanitarian Award: The Tragically Hip

MusiCounts Teacher of the Year: Dr. Mary Piercey-Lewis, Inuksuk High School (Iqaluit, Nunavut)

Fan Choice: Shawn Mendes

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies