James Estey, Board Chair of Gibson Energy Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig V. Richardson to its Board of Directors. Mr. Richardson was appointed as a Director of Gibson Energy effective January 9, 2024.
Mr. Richardson is Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Union Pacific Corporation. In this role, he oversees all aspects of the company’s legal affairs, including commercial transactions and litigation, labour and employment, and regulatory matters. Prior to joining Union Pacific,
Mr. Richardson was principal shareholder at Greenberg Traurig, and vice president and general counsel of the El Paso Pipeline Group. Notably,
Mr. Richardson has held various national security positions in the United States government, and he is a retired commander in the United States Navy Reserve. Mr. Richardson holds a bachelor’s degree from Pomona College, a master’s degree from Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs and a J.D. degree from Stanford University.