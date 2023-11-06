UBC is pleased to welcome Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon as the university’s 17th President and Vice-Chancellor.
Dr. Bacon brings vision, experience and a strong relationship-based approach to engagement with students, faculty, sta., and the post-secondary community. He has extensive higher education leadership experience, most recently as the President and Vice-Chancellor of Carleton University in Ottawa. Dr. Bacon holds a PhD in neuropsychology from the University of Montreal and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Glasgow.
UBC welcomes Dr. Bacon and looks forward to working together to help shape a better world.