Power Corporation of Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jake Lawrence as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Lawrence has an extensive background in financial services, having worked at Scotiabank for the past 22 years in progressively senior roles in finance, group treasury and global banking and markets in Canada and the United States. He was most recently CEO and Group Head, Global Banking and Markets. He is Chair of the Canadian Advisory Board for Right To Play and a member of the Advisory Council for Women in Capital Markets. He previously served as the Chair of the Ontario Housing Affordability Task Force.
Mr. Lawrence holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree from Lakehead University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Wilfrid Laurier School of Business and Economics.
Power Corporation of Canada (TSX: POW) is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms.