Carl Lovas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Brad Beveridge, President of Odgers Berndtson are pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Hauswirth as a Partner in the firm’s North American Real Estate and Board & CEO Practices.
Jeff brings to Odgers Berndtson over 30 years of national and global experience as a leader in executive search.
Prior to joining Odgers Berndtson, Jeff held the position of Vice Chairman and Head of North America at a global executive search firm focused on the real estate industry. He also spent 25 years at Spencer Stuart where he held various leadership roles including leading the Canadian and Asian Pacific businesses, serving three terms on the global Board of Directors, and establishing the firm’s first office in India. Throughout his career, Jeff has completed a broad range of senior-level recruitment and advisory assignments, including over 125 CEO searches globally.
About Odgers Berndtson
Odgers Berndtson is an integrated leadership advisory firm specializing in executive search, interim executive search, assessment and coaching, succession planning, team assessment and coaching, strategy consulting, and DEI advisory.
Globally, Odgers Berndtson’s 1,100+ colleagues support clients from 66 offices across 32 countries.