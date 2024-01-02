Multi-Health Systems (MHS), a leader in scientifically validated assessment and technology solutions serving the mental and behavioral health industry for over 40 years is proud to announce John Clarke as their new Chief Executive Officer. John joined MHS in 2020 as Chief Revenue Officer bringing a wealth of experience in sales, marketing and digital transformation significantly impacting MHS’ growth and success. John demonstrated his excellent leadership skills navigating MHS through the pandemic and return to normal. His career highlights feature notable roles at Google leading partnerships with some of the world’s largest technology, finance and automotive firms, AutoTrader updating their business model to reflect the digital economy and advising SaaS startups to help these companies scale and grow. John brings a passion for making a difference and a drive to succeed. John steps into the CEO role at MHS at an important time as supporting better outcomes in mental health has become a key focus for businesses and communities. We are excited about the next phase for MHS and confident John’s leadership will build our business and strengthen our global social impact.