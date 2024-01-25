The year 2024 marks new leadership at Bennett Jones with John Mercury as Executive Chair and Chair of the Board.
John has overall responsibility for the direction, management and financial performance of the firm. In his role, John will focus on the firm’s strategic plan, market and industry initiatives, and client relationships.
Over the course of his career, John has built a leading cross-border M&A and private equity practice. He joined the firm after spending nearly a decade in New York, where he practised corporate law with a leading U.S. law firm and worked at a NY-based investment bank in its M&A group. John will continue to practice and serve clients in his new role.
Bennett Jones is one of Canada’s premier business law firms and home to more than 500 lawyers and business advisors.