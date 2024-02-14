Jane Mactaggart, President & Chief Executive Officer, Tundra Oil & Gas is pleased to announce the appointment of Leah Becker as Vice President, Human Resources.
Ms. Becker brings more than fifteen years of Human Resources and leadership experience from senior HR leadership roles in various industries, including seven years in the oil and gas sector where she held the role of Director, Human Resources at Sinopec Canada.
Most recently, Leah served as a member of the senior leadership team at Swoop (WestJet Group) where she helped cultivate a workplace where people and teams felt trusted and empowered to deliver meaningful impact while growing the business.
Leah is a graduate of Mount Royal University (Bachelor of Business Administration, Human Resources) and Royal Roads University (Masters in Business Administration, Executive Leadership). She is a member of the Chartered Professionals of Human Resources.
Tundra Oil & Gas is a wholly-owned business of Winnipeg-based James Richardson & Sons, Limited. Tundra commenced operations in January 1980 and currently produces 38,000 barrels of light crude oil per day. Tundra’s core properties are located within the Williston Basin in southwest Manitoba and southeast Saskatchewan.