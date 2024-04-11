The First Nations Bank of Canada (FNBC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Perry Bellegarde as Chairperson of the Board. Mr. Bellegarde is the former National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations where he successfully served two terms from 2014-2021.
Originally from Little Black Bear First Nation, Mr. Bellegarde has served as the Tribal Chair for the Touchwood-File Hills-Qu’Appelle Tribal Council, Councillor and then Chief of Little Black Bear First Nation and the Federation of Saskatchewan Indian Nations (now Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations), as well as the Saskatchewan Regional Chief for the Assembly of First Nations.
“At this time of great opportunity and expansion of the FNBC we are grateful to have Perry Bellegarde’s leadership as Chairperson of the Board,” said Bill Lomax, President and CEO of the FNBC. “Mr. Bellegarde’s dynamic leadership of the Assembly of First Nations, and his work in business, law, and sustainable economic development will help steward the Bank in a period of tremendous growth.”
A graduate of the University of Regina in Administration, Mr. Bellegarde is also a graduate of the Certified Corporate Board Training programme sponsored by the Conference Board of Canada and McMaster University’s DeGroote School of Business. Recently, he completed the Climate Designation Program with Competent Boards.
The First Nations Bank of Canada is a federally chartered bank serving Indigenous and non-Indigenous people throughout Canada. The FNBC has 19 branches or services centres in 5 provinces and two territories and more than $1B in holdings. It is the only Indigenous owned Bank in Canada.