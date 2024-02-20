Staples Canada announces the appointment of Rachel Huckle to Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Rachel will oversee Staples retail stores, digital & services business, and Staples Professional, Canada’s leading business-to-business company.
Rachel is an accomplished executive with more than 20 years of experience in operations, merchandising, digital experience, private brands and strategic management within large scale and professional Canadian retailers.
Rachel joined Staples Canada in 2019 as Chief Retail Officer and was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer in 2022. During her tenure, Rachel has demonstrated exceptional dedication and vision, guiding the company’s transformation as The Working and Learning Company. Under her leadership, Staples Canada expanded its products and services to provide more value and selection for consumers, grew the business-to-businesses sector serving Canadian businesses of all sizes, and forged strategic partnerships that have significantly enhanced the business.
Rachel holds an MBA from the Rotman School of Management and a Master of Finance from the Smith School of Business at Queen’s University.
About Staples Canada
Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company, dedicated to serving as a dynamic, inspiring partner for its customers across its 300+ locations and online platform, staples.ca. With a strong emphasis on community, inspiration, and services, Staples Canada caters to business customers through two dedicated brands: Staples Preferred for small businesses and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises. As a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, Staples Canada endeavors to address inequities in communities across Canada and advocate for a future that is fair for everyone.