Salvatore (Sal) Iacono, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cadillac Fairview (CF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rory MacLeod as Executive Vice President, Operations.
In his new role, Rory is responsible for providing operational leadership across CF’s retail, office and mixed-use properties.
Rory joined CF in 2006 as Vice President, Operations, and spent the next decade contributing to the company’s growth in increasingly senior roles. In his most recent position as Senior Vice President, Development, Rory led many successful projects including 16 York St., 160 Front St., and the acquisition of the East Harbour lands in Toronto.
Rory is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario, from the Ivey School of Business, with an Honours in Business Administration.
About Cadillac Fairview
Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multifamily residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.
Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, with assets under management of $30 billion, CF manages over 35 million square feet of leasable space at 68 landmark properties across Canada, including Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.
Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future.