Best Workplaces in Canada 2024: 1000+ employees

Best Workplace for 5+ years
Best Workplace for 10+ years
Best Workplace for 15+ years
World’s Best Workplaces
Cisco
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY // SOFTWARE
Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 2,282
When dealing with a sudden, unexpected circumstance, Cisco makes it easy for employees to assess and address the situation without worrying about work. They give employees paid days off without having to use the PTO or vacation.
SAP Canada
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY // SOFTWARE
Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 3,226
Their flagship Internship Experience Program (iXp) shows SAP’s commitment to early talent.They offer opportunities to drive real business impact, and access to countless internal resources for learning, networking, and mentoring and fun activities with a cohort.
Deloitte Canada
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES // CONSULTING – MANAGEMENT
Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 15,293
Deloitte Days are paid days where everyone is offline together. They make long weekends longer, holidays more restful, and help their people to thrive. Officewide slowdowns are quieter periods during summer and holidays with fewer meetings or deliverables.
ATB Financial
FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE // BANKING/CREDIT SERVICES
Head office: Edmonton, AB
Canadian headcount: 5,556
ATB recognizes people as individuals who bring unique potential and perspective to the table and they actively work to build safe and equitable spaces, explore allyship, and foster a culture of inclusion so everyone can bring their whole selves to work.
Grant Thornton LLP
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 2,529
Through the Greater Purpose Program, Grant Thornton is dedicated to making a difference. With an unprecedented commitment to donate a percentage of the firm’s net fees back into communities they are making a real impact across the country.
Hyatt Hotels and Resorts
HOSPITALITY // HOTEL/RESORT
Head office: AB
Canadian headcount: 1,324
Full-time and part-time colleagues at Hyatt Hotels and Resorts are provided a balance of complimentary room nights per year allowing them to stay at any Hyatt anywhere in the world for free or at a heavily discounted rate.
KPMG LLP
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES // CONSULTING – MANAGEMENT
Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 11,029
KPMG is committed to supporting the diverse needs of their people through inclusive benefits. These cover items like Indigenous healers, traditional medicines and ceremonies, living aid equipment, family leave, gender affirmation, and mental health.
Behaviour Interactive
ENTERTAINMENT
Head office: Montréal, QC
Canadian headcount: 1,134
Behaviour believes in a healthy work-life balance and has made working from home a permanent option through BeFlex, which allows employees to choose whether they work 100% at home, 100% at the office or a combination of the two.
Softchoice
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY // IT CONSULTING
Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 1,439
At Softchoice, they prioritize professional growth and enjoyment. Aligned with their core value of "We grow our people first," they offer diverse programs and tools like Softchoice University, mentoring, Inclusion Accelerator, and an internal career development site.
TD Bank Group
FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE // BANKING/CREDIT SERVICES
Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 65,000
The TD Well-being Ambassador Program protects and promotes colleague well-being. In this volunteer role, ambassadors connect colleagues with tips, tools and resources to support their well-being throughout the year and engage in meaningful conversation.
FedEx Express Canada
TRANSPORTATION // PACKAGE TRANSPORT
Head office: Mississauga, ON
Canadian headcount: 12,120
The Bravo Zulu Award at FedEx is an ‘on-the-spot’ recognition program to reward employees for superior performance that is above and beyond their normal job responsibilities. It is a monetary award including a letter of appreciation and FedEx swag.
CGI
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY // IT CONSULTING
Head office: Montréal, QC
Canadian headcount: 11,155
Central to CGI’s philosophy is developing an ownership culture in which all members can live the CGI dream, be engaged, and contribute to CGI’s success. CGI’s ownership programs comprise a Share Purchase Plan and a Profit Participation Plan.
Hilton
HOSPITALITY // HOTEL/RESORT
Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 1,185
Thrive at Hilton is their Team Member Value Proposition. It supports the well-being and performance of their Team Members with industry-leading benefits, recognition and support to meet their peoples’ professional needs.
EY Canada
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES // CONSULTING – MANAGEMENT
Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 7,881
Better Me wellbeing benefits at EY reimburse 75% of the cost of well-being or fitness activities, up to an annual total of $1,000. They also encouraged people to rest, recharge and reset using their paid vacation, personal and sick days and holidays.
DHL Express (Canada), Ltd.
TRANSPORTATION // PACKAGE TRANSPORT
Head office: Brampton, ON
Canadian headcount: 2,201
At DHL Express they are truly living their purpose: Connecting People and Improving Lives. Across the country, DHL’s Got Heart makes substantial donations to local and international charities, and they take every opportunity to come together and volunteer.
Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC
RETAIL
Head office: Mississauga, ON
Canadian headcount: 7,572
Rexall’s ‘continuous listening strategy’ ensures their employee’s voices are heard and understood at all stages of the employee lifecycle. Year-long they implement targeted, meaningful surveys to solicit feedback on employee engagement and what’s important to their employees.
OMERS and Oxford
FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE
Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 2,711
OMERS and Oxford knows that recognition feels great and it's an opportunity to celebrate employees for making an impact. Their recognition program is designed to enhance community, promote global collaboration, foster inclusivity, and empower employees to succeed.
RBC
FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE // BANKING/CREDIT SERVICES
Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 71,583
Creating a positive social impact is core to RBC's culture. From the Communities Together Fund to the Employee Giving Campaign, there are many programs that connect employees with the community and help them find ways to make a difference.
Aviva
FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE
Head office: Markham, ON
Canadian headcount: 4,671
Aviva emphasizes mental health and wellness, offering up to $2,500 per employee and per eligible dependent. The coverage includes essential services such as psychological, psychotherapy, and counselling, alongside accessible free resources like guided meditation sessions and mindfulness exercises.
Salesforce
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY // SOFTWARE
Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: N/A
The volunteer time off (VTO) program at Salesforce gives employees seven paid days to volunteer. Employees can use their VTO how they like, but frequently teams volunteer together, making it both a team-building and philanthropic experience.
FCT
FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE
Head office: Oakville, ON
Canadian headcount: 1,061
Employees at FCT receive two paid volunteer days yearly, and the online giving portal allows them to give back to important causes with a company match of up to $50 per year. New employees are also gifted $10 to give back to an organization meaningful to them.
TRADER Corporation
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 1,006
Employee engagement is important at Trader. They ask for employee feedback continually via an internal survey system, monthly business updates are hosted by the president, and they host a variety of company-wide events, quarterly functions and parties.
Accenture
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES // CONSULTING – MANAGEMENT
Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 6,400
Accenture offers industry leading opportunities in people leadership and generative AI. Their learning programs are created by Accenture experts, informed by neuroscience-based principles, and help their people build skills that clients need to be successful.
Kiewit Canada Group Inc.
CONSTRUCTION
Head office: Oakville, ON
Canadian headcount: 1,916
The projects Kiewit has built over the past 80 years have had a tremendous impact on Canadian communities. They’ve contributed to hydroelectric-power developments, worked on iconic structures and have helped shape the country’s transportation systems.
Schneider Electric Canada Inc.
MANUFACTURING & PRODUCTION // ELECTRONICS
Head office: Mississauga, ON
Canadian headcount: 2,093
At Schneider Electric, they embrace agile, flexible and smart ways of working. The Global Flexibility at Work Policy supports continuous business performance and diverse employees’ needs in order to perform at their best and live their unique life and work.
Sun Life
FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE
Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 12,388
The Wellness program at Sun Life focuses on three pillars: Financial, Mental and Physical. The program includes digital tools to help understand finances, interactive mental health support platforms, and virtual fitness and meditation classes to support physical well-being.
Scotiabank
FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE // BANKING/CREDIT SERVICES
Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 42,502
Scotiabank wants employees to bring their best selves to work, and to life, every day. They invest in employee well-being with a holistic approach that makes up their total well-being – health, wealth and life – and recognize that everyone’s needs are different.
CWB Financial Group
FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE // BANKING/CREDIT SERVICES
Head office: Edmonton, AB
Canadian headcount: 2,833
The Career Services program at CWB helps employees map a career plan that meets their aspirations and helps CWB grow talent from the inside. Career Coaching helps all participants create a 'best self' mindset and empowers them in their career journey.
Capgemini Canada Inc.
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES // CONSULTING – MANAGEMENT
Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 2,080
Capgemini offers inclusive leadership training to all of their managers to help them recognize and address their biases, and they enforce an equity framework to ensure each person is supported, valued, and gets the opportunities they deserve.
AbbVie Corporation
BIOTECHNOLOGY & PHARMACEUTICALS // PHARMACEUTICALS
Head office: Montréal, QC
Canadian headcount: 1,025
AbbVie pays 100% of its employees’ premiums for basic health insurance. Additional coverage can be purchased with a flex spending account. Depending on their choices, they may have unused flex dollars remaining which can be allocated to Wellness, Health, TFSA and RRSP.
Ingram Micro Canada
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Head office: Mississauga, ON
Canadian headcount: 1,126
The Listening & Engagement Strategy at Ingram Micro primarily focuses on enhancing the associate experience, and their physical, financial, and mental well-being, enabling associates to bring their authentic and whole self to work.
JOEY Restaurant Group
HOSPITALITY // FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE
Head office: Vancouver, BC
Canadian headcount: 5,130
At JOEY they believe in investing in the growth and development of their people through a performance-driven coaching culture and world-class education programs. Ongoing education ensures their people continue to grow, learn and unleash their full potential.
Cactus Restaurants Ltd.
HOSPITALITY // FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE
Head office: Vancouver, BC
Canadian headcount: 5,997
At Cactus Restaurants no occasion is too big or too small to celebrate. They have an Holiday Party, Cactus Choice Awards, and each Cactus restaurant hosts a Bleed Green Meeting where hourly Business Partners enjoy breakfast and are recognized for their achievements.
Teleperformance
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES // TELEPHONE SUPPORT/SALES CENTERS
Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 2,860
At Teleperformance they are fully committed to reducing their carbon footprint, donating to social causes, attending volunteer events, and carrying out ethical labour practices. They do their best to be part of the change they wish to see in the world.
Compass Group Canada
HOSPITALITY // FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE
Head office: Mississauga, ON
Canadian headcount: 16,745
Compass Group uses Inkblot to support the mental health and well-being of their associates. This program allows all associates to access professional and confidential virtual counselling and provides associates with personalized care across the health spectrum.
Raymond James Ltd.
FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE // INVESTMENTS
Head office: Vancouver, BC
Canadian headcount: 1,384
Raymond James’ benefits now include Health and Lifestyle spending accounts, mental health practitioner maximum, gender affirmation coverage, expanded infertility coverage and expanded facility treatment coverage.
Colliers
REAL ESTATE
Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 2,538
At Colliers, they pride themselves on attracting, developing, and retaining top, diverse talent. They are on a journey to foster an environment where everyone at Colliers feels respected and comfortable bringing their authentic selves to do their best work.
goeasy Ltd.
FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE // BANKING/CREDIT SERVICES
Head office: Mississauga, ON
Canadian headcount: 2,449
goforum is a developmental program at goeasy designed to provide career and life experiences to their top talent. Participants in the program work and collaborate on real business issues and more than two-thirds have moved on to more senior positions within the organization.
DHL Supply Chain Canada
TRANSPORTATION // TRANSPORT & STORAGE
Head office: Mississauga, ON
Canadian headcount: 7,015
The learning and development programs at DHL Supply Chain position their associates for success – at all levels of their career.
Baxter Canada
BIOTECHNOLOGY & PHARMACEUTICALS // BIOTECHNOLOGY
Head office: Mississauga, ON
Canadian headcount: 1,402
Employees at Baxter have the ability to flex their work hours, job share, and work from home. Baxter also offers three flex days employees may use at their discretion for personal reasons, observed holidays not covered under statutory paid holidays or additional time off.
FYihealth group
HEALTH CARE // SERVICES
Head office: Calgary, AB
Canadian headcount: 3,384
FYihealth group is guided by the principle of enhancing lives – and that includes the lives of their employees! Their generous optical benefits program provides employees free eye exams and eyeglasses and lenses annually, plus extends attractive discounts to family and friends.
Franchise Management Inc.
HOSPITALITY // FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE
Head office: Woodstock, NB
Canadian headcount: 4,328
Franchise Management provides flexible scheduling and flex or compressed work week options. Team members determine when they can work based on their personal commitments and availability, and some remote working options are also available.
Siemens Healthineers
HEALTH CARE
Head office: Oakville, ON
Canadian headcount: 1,025
To encourage and cultivate a global culture of appreciation, Healthineers Employees Appreciate Recognize Thank (HEART), allows employees to recognize and reward each other by providing on-the-spot recognition and rewards for remarkable performance and/or behaviours.
Pharmascience.Inc.
BIOTECHNOLOGY & PHARMACEUTICALS // PHARMACEUTICALS
Head office: Montréal, QC
Canadian headcount: 1,483
The hybrid work model at Pharmascience allows specific groups of employees to work two days at the office and three days at home. Employees can also make micro-adjustments to their workday to balance their personal and professional life.
Ardene
RETAIL // CLOTHING, TEXTILES, FOOTWEAR
Head office: Montréal, QC
Canadian headcount: 3,000
At Ardene they are very proud of their Mindfulness Program, which, through activities and challenges, encourages employees to create moments of calm in their day, for example by expressing gratitude or getting grounded in the present.
Arc'teryx Equipment
RETAIL // CLOTHING, TEXTILES, FOOTWEAR
Head office: North Vancouver, BC
Canadian headcount: 1,977
Live It at Arc'teryx is their shared understanding that time outside is crucial, and lessons learned adventuring together are valuable. They share these lessons through Bevy & Story, where they gather to enjoy a drink and hear stories about teammates’ Live It experiences.
Thrive Group
HEALTH CARE
Head office: Hamilton, ON
Canadian headcount: 1,269
Thrive Group organizations participate in Staff Appreciation and Engagement week in October with trivia games, online wellness, random acts of kindness, and treats and gifts for employees. This is a great opportunity to recognize all employees for their amazing work.
COBS Bread
RETAIL // FOOD/GROCERY
Head office: Vancouver, BC
Canadian headcount: 2,845
At COBS Bread they offer a certification program where team members acquire skills in product marketing, production management and leadership development. Whether a new team member or an aspiring leader, this program helps people grow.
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE // INVESTMENTS
Head office: Vancouver, BC
Canadian headcount: 1,104
The Mentorship Mixer program at Canaccord Genuity is a great way to make new connections and learn from CG’s leaders. Employees collect guidance around career paths, learn strategies to overcome challenges, and benefit from a mentor’s knowledge and experience.
ALDO Group
RETAIL // CLOTHING, TEXTILES, FOOTWEAR
Head office: Montréal, QC
Canadian headcount: 3,298
To encourage a better work-life balance, the ALDO Group has revamped their vacation policy to include three to five weeks base vacation, summer Friday afternoons off, an extra week off between Christmas and New Year’s, five sick days and two volunteer days.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Great Place to Work. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.