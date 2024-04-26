Skip to main content
Best Workplaces in Canada 2024: 1000+ employees
1,000+ EMPLOYEES
Legend:

Best Workplace for 5+ years
Best Workplace for 10+ years
Best Workplace for 15+ years
World’s Best Workplaces

Cisco

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY // SOFTWARE

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 2,282

When dealing with a sudden, unexpected circumstance, Cisco makes it easy for employees to assess and address the situation without worrying about work. They give employees paid days off without having to use the PTO or vacation.

Cisco employees

SAP Canada

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY // SOFTWARE

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 3,226

Their flagship Internship Experience Program (iXp) shows SAP’s commitment to early talent.They offer opportunities to drive real business impact, and access to countless internal resources for learning, networking, and mentoring and fun activities with a cohort.

SAP Canada employees

Deloitte Canada

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES // CONSULTING – MANAGEMENT

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 15,293

Deloitte Days are paid days where everyone is offline together. They make long weekends longer, holidays more restful, and help their people to thrive. Officewide slowdowns are quieter periods during summer and holidays with fewer meetings or deliverables.

Deloitte Canada employees

ATB Financial

FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE // BANKING/CREDIT SERVICES

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Edmonton, AB
Canadian headcount: 5,556

ATB recognizes people as individuals who bring unique potential and perspective to the table and they actively work to build safe and equitable spaces, explore allyship, and foster a culture of inclusion so everyone can bring their whole selves to work.

ATB Financial's employees

Grant Thornton LLP

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 2,529

Through the Greater Purpose Program, Grant Thornton is dedicated to making a difference. With an unprecedented commitment to donate a percentage of the firm’s net fees back into communities they are making a real impact across the country.

Grant Thornton LLP employees

Hyatt Hotels and Resorts

HOSPITALITY // HOTEL/RESORT

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: AB
Canadian headcount: 1,324

Full-time and part-time colleagues at Hyatt Hotels and Resorts are provided a balance of complimentary room nights per year allowing them to stay at any Hyatt anywhere in the world for free or at a heavily discounted rate.

KPMG LLP

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES // CONSULTING – MANAGEMENT

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 11,029

KPMG is committed to supporting the diverse needs of their people through inclusive benefits. These cover items like Indigenous healers, traditional medicines and ceremonies, living aid equipment, family leave, gender affirmation, and mental health.

Behaviour Interactive

ENTERTAINMENT

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Montréal, QC
Canadian headcount: 1,134

Behaviour believes in a healthy work-life balance and has made working from home a permanent option through BeFlex, which allows employees to choose whether they work 100% at home, 100% at the office or a combination of the two.

Softchoice

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY // IT CONSULTING

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 1,439

At Softchoice, they prioritize professional growth and enjoyment. Aligned with their core value of "We grow our people first," they offer diverse programs and tools like Softchoice University, mentoring, Inclusion Accelerator, and an internal career development site.

TD Bank Group

FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE // BANKING/CREDIT SERVICES

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 65,000

The TD Well-being Ambassador Program protects and promotes colleague well-being. In this volunteer role, ambassadors connect colleagues with tips, tools and resources to support their well-being throughout the year and engage in meaningful conversation.

FedEx Express Canada

TRANSPORTATION // PACKAGE TRANSPORT

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Mississauga, ON
Canadian headcount: 12,120

The Bravo Zulu Award at FedEx is an ‘on-the-spot’ recognition program to reward employees for superior performance that is above and beyond their normal job responsibilities. It is a monetary award including a letter of appreciation and FedEx swag.

CGI

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY // IT CONSULTING

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Montréal, QC
Canadian headcount: 11,155

Central to CGI’s philosophy is developing an ownership culture in which all members can live the CGI dream, be engaged, and contribute to CGI’s success. CGI’s ownership programs comprise a Share Purchase Plan and a Profit Participation Plan.

Hilton

HOSPITALITY // HOTEL/RESORT

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 1,185

Thrive at Hilton is their Team Member Value Proposition. It supports the well-being and performance of their Team Members with industry-leading benefits, recognition and support to meet their peoples’ professional needs.

EY Canada

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES // CONSULTING – MANAGEMENT

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 7,881

Better Me wellbeing benefits at EY reimburse 75% of the cost of well-being or fitness activities, up to an annual total of $1,000. They also encouraged people to rest, recharge and reset using their paid vacation, personal and sick days and holidays.

DHL Express (Canada), Ltd.

TRANSPORTATION // PACKAGE TRANSPORT

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Brampton, ON
Canadian headcount: 2,201

At DHL Express they are truly living their purpose: Connecting People and Improving Lives. Across the country, DHL’s Got Heart makes substantial donations to local and international charities, and they take every opportunity to come together and volunteer.

Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC

RETAIL

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Mississauga, ON
Canadian headcount: 7,572

Rexall’s ‘continuous listening strategy’ ensures their employee’s voices are heard and understood at all stages of the employee lifecycle. Year-long they implement targeted, meaningful surveys to solicit feedback on employee engagement and what’s important to their employees.

OMERS and Oxford

FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 2,711

OMERS and Oxford knows that recognition feels great and it's an opportunity to celebrate employees for making an impact. Their recognition program is designed to enhance community, promote global collaboration, foster inclusivity, and empower employees to succeed.

RBC

FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE // BANKING/CREDIT SERVICES

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 71,583

Creating a positive social impact is core to RBC's culture. From the Communities Together Fund to the Employee Giving Campaign, there are many programs that connect employees with the community and help them find ways to make a difference.

Aviva

FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Markham, ON
Canadian headcount: 4,671

Aviva emphasizes mental health and wellness, offering up to $2,500 per employee and per eligible dependent. The coverage includes essential services such as psychological, psychotherapy, and counselling, alongside accessible free resources like guided meditation sessions and mindfulness exercises.

Salesforce

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY // SOFTWARE

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: N/A

The volunteer time off (VTO) program at Salesforce gives employees seven paid days to volunteer. Employees can use their VTO how they like, but frequently teams volunteer together, making it both a team-building and philanthropic experience.

FCT

FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Oakville, ON
Canadian headcount: 1,061

Employees at FCT receive two paid volunteer days yearly, and the online giving portal allows them to give back to important causes with a company match of up to $50 per year. New employees are also gifted $10 to give back to an organization meaningful to them.

TRADER Corporation

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 1,006

Employee engagement is important at Trader. They ask for employee feedback continually via an internal survey system, monthly business updates are hosted by the president, and they host a variety of company-wide events, quarterly functions and parties.

Accenture

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES // CONSULTING – MANAGEMENT

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 6,400

Accenture offers industry leading opportunities in people leadership and generative AI. Their learning programs are created by Accenture experts, informed by neuroscience-based principles, and help their people build skills that clients need to be successful.

Kiewit Canada Group Inc.

CONSTRUCTION

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Oakville, ON
Canadian headcount: 1,916

The projects Kiewit has built over the past 80 years have had a tremendous impact on Canadian communities. They’ve contributed to hydroelectric-power developments, worked on iconic structures and have helped shape the country’s transportation systems.

Schneider Electric Canada Inc.

MANUFACTURING & PRODUCTION // ELECTRONICS

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Mississauga, ON
Canadian headcount: 2,093

At Schneider Electric, they embrace agile, flexible and smart ways of working. The Global Flexibility at Work Policy supports continuous business performance and diverse employees’ needs in order to perform at their best and live their unique life and work.

Sun Life

FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 12,388

The Wellness program at Sun Life focuses on three pillars: Financial, Mental and Physical. The program includes digital tools to help understand finances, interactive mental health support platforms, and virtual fitness and meditation classes to support physical well-being.

Scotiabank

FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE // BANKING/CREDIT SERVICES

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 42,502

Scotiabank wants employees to bring their best selves to work, and to life, every day. They invest in employee well-being with a holistic approach that makes up their total well-being – health, wealth and life – and recognize that everyone’s needs are different.

CWB Financial Group

FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE // BANKING/CREDIT SERVICES

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Edmonton, AB
Canadian headcount: 2,833

The Career Services program at CWB helps employees map a career plan that meets their aspirations and helps CWB grow talent from the inside. Career Coaching helps all participants create a 'best self' mindset and empowers them in their career journey.

Capgemini Canada Inc.

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES // CONSULTING – MANAGEMENT

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 2,080

Capgemini offers inclusive leadership training to all of their managers to help them recognize and address their biases, and they enforce an equity framework to ensure each person is supported, valued, and gets the opportunities they deserve.

AbbVie Corporation

BIOTECHNOLOGY & PHARMACEUTICALS // PHARMACEUTICALS

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Montréal, QC
Canadian headcount: 1,025

AbbVie pays 100% of its employees’ premiums for basic health insurance. Additional coverage can be purchased with a flex spending account. Depending on their choices, they may have unused flex dollars remaining which can be allocated to Wellness, Health, TFSA and RRSP.

Ingram Micro Canada

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Mississauga, ON
Canadian headcount: 1,126

The Listening & Engagement Strategy at Ingram Micro primarily focuses on enhancing the associate experience, and their physical, financial, and mental well-being, enabling associates to bring their authentic and whole self to work.

JOEY Restaurant Group

HOSPITALITY // FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Vancouver, BC
Canadian headcount: 5,130

At JOEY they believe in investing in the growth and development of their people through a performance-driven coaching culture and world-class education programs. Ongoing education ensures their people continue to grow, learn and unleash their full potential.

Cactus Restaurants Ltd.

HOSPITALITY // FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Vancouver, BC
Canadian headcount: 5,997

At Cactus Restaurants no occasion is too big or too small to celebrate. They have an Holiday Party, Cactus Choice Awards, and each Cactus restaurant hosts a Bleed Green Meeting where hourly Business Partners enjoy breakfast and are recognized for their achievements.

Teleperformance

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES // TELEPHONE SUPPORT/SALES CENTERS

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 2,860

At Teleperformance they are fully committed to reducing their carbon footprint, donating to social causes, attending volunteer events, and carrying out ethical labour practices. They do their best to be part of the change they wish to see in the world.

Compass Group Canada

HOSPITALITY // FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Mississauga, ON
Canadian headcount: 16,745

Compass Group uses Inkblot to support the mental health and well-being of their associates. This program allows all associates to access professional and confidential virtual counselling and provides associates with personalized care across the health spectrum.

Raymond James Ltd.

FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE // INVESTMENTS

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Vancouver, BC
Canadian headcount: 1,384

Raymond James’ benefits now include Health and Lifestyle spending accounts, mental health practitioner maximum, gender affirmation coverage, expanded infertility coverage and expanded facility treatment coverage.

Colliers

REAL ESTATE

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Toronto, ON
Canadian headcount: 2,538

At Colliers, they pride themselves on attracting, developing, and retaining top, diverse talent. They are on a journey to foster an environment where everyone at Colliers feels respected and comfortable bringing their authentic selves to do their best work.

goeasy Ltd.

FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE // BANKING/CREDIT SERVICES

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Mississauga, ON
Canadian headcount: 2,449

goforum is a developmental program at goeasy designed to provide career and life experiences to their top talent. Participants in the program work and collaborate on real business issues and more than two-thirds have moved on to more senior positions within the organization.

DHL Supply Chain Canada

TRANSPORTATION // TRANSPORT & STORAGE

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Mississauga, ON
Canadian headcount: 7,015

The learning and development programs at DHL Supply Chain position their associates for success – at all levels of their career.

Baxter Canada

BIOTECHNOLOGY & PHARMACEUTICALS // BIOTECHNOLOGY

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Mississauga, ON
Canadian headcount: 1,402

Employees at Baxter have the ability to flex their work hours, job share, and work from home. Baxter also offers three flex days employees may use at their discretion for personal reasons, observed holidays not covered under statutory paid holidays or additional time off.

FYihealth group

HEALTH CARE // SERVICES

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Calgary, AB
Canadian headcount: 3,384

FYihealth group is guided by the principle of enhancing lives – and that includes the lives of their employees! Their generous optical benefits program provides employees free eye exams and eyeglasses and lenses annually, plus extends attractive discounts to family and friends.

Franchise Management Inc.

HOSPITALITY // FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICE

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Woodstock, NB
Canadian headcount: 4,328

Franchise Management provides flexible scheduling and flex or compressed work week options. Team members determine when they can work based on their personal commitments and availability, and some remote working options are also available.

Siemens Healthineers

HEALTH CARE

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Oakville, ON
Canadian headcount: 1,025

To encourage and cultivate a global culture of appreciation, Healthineers Employees Appreciate Recognize Thank (HEART), allows employees to recognize and reward each other by providing on-the-spot recognition and rewards for remarkable performance and/or behaviours.

Pharmascience.Inc.

BIOTECHNOLOGY & PHARMACEUTICALS // PHARMACEUTICALS

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Montréal, QC
Canadian headcount: 1,483

The hybrid work model at Pharmascience allows specific groups of employees to work two days at the office and three days at home. Employees can also make micro-adjustments to their workday to balance their personal and professional life.

Ardene

RETAIL // CLOTHING, TEXTILES, FOOTWEAR

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Montréal, QC
Canadian headcount: 3,000

At Ardene they are very proud of their Mindfulness Program, which, through activities and challenges, encourages employees to create moments of calm in their day, for example by expressing gratitude or getting grounded in the present.

Arc'teryx Equipment

RETAIL // CLOTHING, TEXTILES, FOOTWEAR

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: North Vancouver, BC
Canadian headcount: 1,977

Live It at Arc'teryx is their shared understanding that time outside is crucial, and lessons learned adventuring together are valuable. They share these lessons through Bevy & Story, where they gather to enjoy a drink and hear stories about teammates’ Live It experiences.

Thrive Group

HEALTH CARE

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Hamilton, ON
Canadian headcount: 1,269

Thrive Group organizations participate in Staff Appreciation and Engagement week in October with trivia games, online wellness, random acts of kindness, and treats and gifts for employees. This is a great opportunity to recognize all employees for their amazing work.

COBS Bread

RETAIL // FOOD/GROCERY

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Vancouver, BC
Canadian headcount: 2,845

At COBS Bread they offer a certification program where team members acquire skills in product marketing, production management and leadership development. Whether a new team member or an aspiring leader, this program helps people grow.

Canaccord Genuity Corp.

FINANCIAL SERVICES & INSURANCE // INVESTMENTS

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Vancouver, BC
Canadian headcount: 1,104

The Mentorship Mixer program at Canaccord Genuity is a great way to make new connections and learn from CG’s leaders. Employees collect guidance around career paths, learn strategies to overcome challenges, and benefit from a mentor’s knowledge and experience.

ALDO Group

RETAIL // CLOTHING, TEXTILES, FOOTWEAR

Learn more about this Best Workplace

Head office: Montréal, QC
Canadian headcount: 3,298

To encourage a better work-life balance, the ALDO Group has revamped their vacation policy to include three to five weeks base vacation, summer Friday afternoons off, an extra week off between Christmas and New Year’s, five sick days and two volunteer days.

Read more about the 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Canada here

Interact with The Globe