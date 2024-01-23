The new kids are here and they’re all grown up.
As the latest wave of Generation Z adults (born after 1996) arrives in the workplace, Canada’s Top Employers for Young People (2024) are focused on creating the kind of environment that resonates with this talented cohort. Considering Gen Z is expected to make up 30 per cent of workers by 2030, that’s critical for any organization wishing to attract and retain the best.
And what does Gen Z want from an employer?
Values are a great place to start because, above all, Gen Zs want to work for companies whose values align with their own so that work has a higher purpose beyond just earning a (competitive) salary. With 20 per cent of open roles targeted for new graduates, BlackBerry Ltd. in Waterloo, Ont. hires hundreds of students each year in paid positions ranging from four to 12-month contracts. The company’s chief human resources officer, Nita White-Ivy, sees directly how Gen Z wants to contribute toward making the world a better place.
“Gen Z is the first generation to grow up in this increasingly connected world,” White-Ivy says. “The modern-day smartphone was likely already in their parents’ hands when they were born – thanks to BlackBerry. Their baby pictures were likely posted on social media, and they attended school remotely, while entertainment, social interaction and even dating were completely transformed by technology. They’ve lived their whole lives in a connected world and see its power.
“They also see when it goes wrong and how bad actors can negatively impact people’s lives through cyberattacks and data breaches. That’s where BlackBerry comes in. We’re at the forefront of creating a secure and connected world, a mission we know our young employees proudly support.”
White-Ivy says questions from Gen Z candidates are targeted around understanding the company’s culture and making sure they’d be contributing to meaningful and impactful work. On the culture side, the questions are about work-life balance, work arrangement flexibility and company social events. On the work side, it’s about specific projects, the level of collaboration between teams and the opportunities available for development and growth.
“We see that Gen Zs want organizations to support them on their career journey and to know that the organization cares as much about their career development as they do,” White-Ivy says. “Our Gen Zs tend to be more vocal and self-advocate for their career growth. They are curious and continuous learners who’ve grown up in a time where information on almost anything was readily accessible to them.
“We want to meet our learners where they’re at and how they’re most comfortable learning. Our programs are designed to do just that – to be accessible to our employees wherever they are in their career journey and support them along the way.”
A recent LinkedIn Employee Well-being Report put opportunities to learn and grow as number one on what Gen Z wants in an organization’s culture. Ubisoft Canadian Studios starts the learning process with Warmup – a nine-week onboarding program that includes hard and soft skills training as well as culture orientation. All students and new grads are also paired with a mentor to provide one-on-one support on career development.
Louis-Pierre Sarrazin, director of talent development and organizational evolution at Ubisoft Montréal, says graduate students enter Warmup based on their programming expertise and their interest in working for Ubisoft, a leader in global game development. They’re not selected outright for a specific position on a specific team.
“It’s only after they’ve gone through the Warmup experience that they’re placed in a team,” Sarrazin says. “By then, the employee and the organization have had the opportunity to better understand the employee’s strengths and identify the available opportunities that are best aligned for their profile and aspirations.”
Sarrazin says the program aims to create an environment where it’s safe to make mistakes and learn – without interference from performance objectives.
“It’s a question of focus,” Sarrazin says. “By allowing graduate students to invest 100 per cent in their development during their first nine weeks, we ensure that we create the best conditions for success for the rest of their journey.
“We also explain how to address different situations in the workplace, what to expect from others, what will be expected of them and to promote the kind of mindset that leads to success and growth – like how to react and leverage tough feedback. By being better prepared to address some of the most defining moments of an early career, we provide the key ingredients to reduce anxiety and increase resilience.”
Alan Bouchard, director of people and culture at Aboriginal Peoples Television Network Inc. (APTN) in Winnipeg, says Gen Z isn’t afraid to talk about their mental health, which has helped reduce the stigmatization around it. He says APTN offers excellent benefits for psychological services, including a new benefit they’re introducing for intermediate and long-term care.
“We have to be trauma-informed and approach everything with the spirit of truth,” Bouchard says. “I am Métis, so I feel it and hear it and understand where our young folks are coming from after over 400 years of loss and colonization.
“Our elders tell us that we need to think seven generations ahead and we’re still on that path of healing and recovery, so there is an added layer of support and understanding that has to come in when we’re working with Indigenous individuals.”
In the recruiting process, Bouchard says candidates typically ask about workplace culture. Flexibility is a big issue, especially after the pandemic. Currently, APTN requires folks to come into the office two days per week, which most candidates are happy to hear. More critically, they want to ensure that they’re going into a workplace that is caring and going to meet their needs.
“This generation is very culturally aware,” Bouchard says. “They know about equity, diversity and inclusion and that’s very important to them. They really want people to be treated fairly and consistently.
“We hear a lot of Gen Zs say, I want to do a ‘vibe check’ – that’s their vernacular – when they’re questioning us about our culture. What am I walking into? Candidates want to know who they’re going to be dealing with on a day-to-day basis and if that’s going to be a good personal fit.”
He’s also noticed that Gen Z will leave an organization quickly and abruptly if they’re not happy, especially if an organization isn’t meeting their needs.
“Because they’re a very fast-paced generation, they want to keep moving and trying new things,” Bouchard says. “If they see an opportunity, they’re going to go for it. That makes things a lot trickier for employers because we want to retain.”
With respect to learning and development, the younger generation wants things to be online, interactive, entertaining, technical, fast-paced but also fun.
“Gen Z doesn’t see learning as a one-shot deal,” Bouchard says. “It’s almost like scrolling on TikTok. They want it quick, easy and repetitively. While they want corporate training, they don’t want lengthy full-day sessions. In reality, we can probably get a good chunk done in one or two hours, so that’s where I’m going forward with our training. They’re telling me, just give me the information – be brief, be bright.
“What they want is reasonable. They’re bringing a lot of value with their perspective.”
Methodology 2024:
This special designation recognizes employers that provide the best workplaces for young people just starting their careers. The editors of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People evaluate each employer based on the programs and initiatives they offer to attract and retain younger workers. Key benefits include tuition assistance, the availability of co-op or work-study programs, mentorship and training programs, including benefits such as bonuses paid when employees complete certain courses or professional designations. The editors also review each employer’s career management program, looking for initiatives that can help younger workers advance faster in the organization. Lastly, the editors look at the average age of employees at each organization to better understand the composition and profile of their work force.
Any employer that has its head office or principal place of business in Canada may apply for this competition through the Canada’s Top 100 Employers application process. Organizations of any size may participate, whether private or public sector. Employers complete a single application for the national, regional, and special-interest competitions, including Canada’s Top Employers for Young People.
More detailed reasons for selection, explaining why each of the winners was chosen, are published on the competition’s website, Canada’s Top Employers for Young People.
2024 Winners
The following organizations have been chosen as Canada’s Top Employers for Young People for 2024 (employee count refers to full-time staff):
ABB Canada, Saint-Laurent, Que. Engineering and technology services; 3,078 employees. Launched a new two-year rotational program called ABB Discovery to enable graduates from various disciplines to explore different roles.
Aboriginal Peoples Television Network Inc. / APTN, Winnipeg. Television broadcasting; 145 employees. Works with the Journalist for Human Rights’ Indigenous reporters program to provide onsite training and opportunities for content development for interns who self-identify as Indigenous.
Accenture Inc., Toronto. Professional services; 6,207 employees. Manages a dedicated 12-month apprenticeship program for young people facing barriers to employment, organized in partnership with NPower and other community partners.
AIG Insurance Company of Canada, Toronto. Direct property and casualty insurance carriers; 368 employees. Manages an early-career analyst program that features a First 100 Days initiative to support graduates as they transition from school to work.
Air Canada, Saint-Laurent, Que. Air transportation; 33,153 employees. Offers a buddy system to help young professionals integrate into the organization as well as access to a suite of online learning videos for self-directed learning.
Alberta Investment Management Corporation, Edmonton. Provincial crown corporation; 592 employees. Offers student loan repayment assistance for eligible programs, to a total of $12,000 in repayment, for up to three years after graduation.
ArcelorMittal Dofasco G.P., Hamilton. Iron and steel mills; 4,709 employees. Facilitates one of Ontario’s largest trades apprenticeship programs in partnership with Mohawk College, offering on-the-job hours, a certificate of qualification exam, and a certificate of apprenticeship upon completion.
ATCO Group, Calgary. Energy, transportation and infrastructure development; 5,350 employees. Hosts special onboarding sessions for new students which includes executive guest speakers, activities that help students get to know their peers, and a session on company resources.
Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., Burnaby, B.C. Engineering services; 574 employees. Creates space for young professionals to connect and grow through the Ausenco Emerging Professionals group, a network for young professionals.
BASF Canada Inc., Mississauga. Chemical manufacturing; 1,106 employees. Helps students feel welcome during the earliest days of their careers with a one-week summer student orientation featuring presentations from various departments, e-learning, and social activities.
BC Hydro, Vancouver. Hydroelectric power generation; 7,050 employees. Manages a two-year engineer-in-training program, comprised of rotations across various work sites and a curriculum of technical and professional development training.
BC Public Service, Victoria. Provincial government; 34,366 employees. Supports a 12-month Indigenous Youth Internship program that features a nine-month placement with a government ministry, followed by three months working with an Indigenous organization.
Bell Canada, Verdun, Que. Communications; 36,561 employees. New graduates from across the country are invited to the Bell Grad Leadership Summit, which features presentations from executive leaders, Q&A, panel discussions and a 5@7 networking event.
BlackBerry Limited, Waterloo, Ont. Secure software and services; 1,681 employees. Supports a student-led Blackberry Student Social Committee that organizes events and development opportunities across the company’s Waterloo, Ottawa and Mississauga locations.
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, Toronto. Law firms; 1,361 employees. Launched the Black@Blakes Internship to provide Black-identifying law students with paid internships at the firm.
Boston Consulting Group of Canada Limited, Toronto. Management consulting; 542 employees. Hosts a Bridge to Consulting workshop to enable first- and second-year students from underrepresented groups to explore life as an associate at the firm and improve their interview skills.
Bruce Power LP, Tiverton, Ont. Nuclear power generation; 4,167 employees. Hosts a monthly speaker series for students featuring senior leaders discussing long-term career paths at the organization.
CAE Inc., Saint-Laurent, Que. Aviation and defence systems; 4,801 employees. Manages a rotational leadership program to help develop new graduates to become future leaders at the company.
Canada Revenue Agency / CRA, Ottawa. Federal government; 59,786 employees. Students and early-career employees can participate in micro-missions, which give participants the opportunity to work on tasks or projects with various government departments for a short period of time.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Ottawa. Federal government; 7,141 employees. Maintains a veterinary summer student internship program, hiring vet students for a 12-week period to work on summer projects across various branches of the agency and other government departments.
Capital One Canada, Toronto. Credit card issuing; 865 employees. Co-op program participants have the opportunity to present their term project to a panel of the company’s executives at the end of their term.
Celestica Inc., Toronto. Electronics manufacturing; 1,364 employees. Maintains a dedicated finance graduate development program to provide participants a breadth of experience across various divisions of finance as well as access to senior-level mentors.
Ceridian Canada Ltd., Toronto. Human resources software and services; 2,197 employees. Hosts weekly student café sessions to bring together interns from around the world to share their experiences, challenges, and insights.
CGI Inc., Montréal. Information technology; 11,233 employees. New graduate program participants have access to the organization’s tech academies, immersive multi-week instructor-led programs that feature lectures, practice labs, and simulated real-life projects.
CIBC, Toronto. Banking; 42,951 employees. Offers a number of rotational career programs in a variety of areas, including retail and business banking, wealth management, technology and operations, and human resources.
Citi Canada, Mississauga. Banking; 2,747 employees. Offers entry-level analyst programs in six different streams including corporate banking, treasury, investment banking, markets, private banking and technology.
Clio, Burnaby, B.C. Computer software; 811 employees. Employees can participate in two-day hackathons held each quarter, working in teams to solve a problem of their choice and present creative solutions to the company.
Communications Security Establishment / CSE, Ottawa. Federal government; 3,254 employees. Created a Young Professionals Network that organizes a number of initiatives throughout the year, including an annual career trade show.
Corus Entertainment Inc., Toronto. Media production and broadcasting; 3,051 employees. Manages an Accelerator Program aimed at improving the retention of young high-performing employees through education, networking, project work and exposure to the leadership team.
Coveo Solutions Inc., Montréal. Software developers; 603 employees. Early-career staff are invited to participate in Elevate, a week-long training and development event held offsite.
CSL Group Inc., Montréal. Marine shipping and transportation; 913 employees. Offers sponsorship opportunities to second-year students and above who have previously sailed with CSL in their first term, providing $5,000 per full academic term (to a maximum of $15,000).
D2L Corporation, Kitchener, Ont. Software publishers; 891 employees. Develops future leaders through the LEAD program, with participants taking part in leadership meetings, skills development, and check-ins with sponsors.
Dentons Canada LLP, Calgary. Law firms; 1,415 employees. Student curriculum includes ongoing coaching and guidance from a senior leader, learning sessions and seminars on a variety of topics, including legal ethics, drafting and writing skills.
Desjardins Group / Mouvement Desjardins, Lévis, Que. Financial institutions; 52,952 employees. Manages a Young Intern Director program for individuals between the ages of 18 and 30, allowing them to become familiar with the role of an officer or administrator.
DLA Piper (Canada) LLP, Vancouver. Law firms; 518 employees. Articling students can participate in secondments with one of the organization’s financial clients to learn more about the legal landscape within another province.
Emera Inc., Halifax. Electric power generation and distribution and gas distribution; 2,488 employees. Prior to their start date, co-op students receive an orientation handbook with details for their first day, information about the company, and answers to FAQs.
Employment and Social Development Canada, Gatineau, Que. Federal government; 41,639 employees. Organizes an annual student policy design competition to enable students to work in teams to present policy proposals to senior management.
EPCOR Utilities Inc., Edmonton. Electric power distribution and water treatment services; 2,900 employees. Manages an engineer-in-training program, which features individual and team assignments, mentoring with experienced engineers, and formal evaluations and feedback.
Export Development Canada, Ottawa. International trade financing and support services; 2,128 employees. Supports a dedicated Growing Professionals Committee to offer development opportunities, resources, and support to students and young professionals.
EY, Toronto. Accounting; 8,392 employees. Supports a THRIVE Academy program to provide interns with access to virtual learning programs, networking opportunities, and information from the firm’s leaders.
Fidelity Canada, Toronto. Portfolio management; 1,710 employees. Provides tuition assistance to new hires who have graduated in the previous year, with new grads eligible to receive between $500 and $1,500.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard, Ottawa. Federal government; 14,480 employees. Manages the Canadian Coast Guard Officer Training Program, a four-year initiative to develop employees to become ship’s officers serving at sea.
Fluor Canada Ltd., Calgary. Engineering services; 1,418 employees. Supports a Graduates Advancing to Professionalism group to help recent grads and interns navigate the early stages of their careers.
Genetec Inc., Saint-Laurent, Que. Custom computer programming services; 1,260 employees. Hosts TechTalks to encourage employees and teams to share projects they are working on as well as TechTalk+, a monthly series with industry experts and innovators.
Geotab Inc., Oakville, Ont. Fleet management software; 1,399 employees. Interns can meet and network with their peers through a range of social activities held throughout the term, highlighted in an intern newsletter that is circulated monthly.
Halifax Regional Municipality, Halifax. Municipal government; 3,613 employees. Maintains an 18-month internship called Bridging the Gap to provide recent grads with opportunities in a range of fields.
Hamilton Health Sciences, Hamilton, Ont. Healthcare services; 8,320 employees. Manages a critical practice orientation program to provide new staff with opportunities to work in critical care units as well as participate in classroom learning and simulation lab training.
Hatch Ltd., Mississauga. Engineering services; 3,941 employees. Offers several mentorship opportunities to connect employees of all experience levels, including global mentor circles for professionals with four to 10 years of experience.
HDR, Inc., Toronto. Architectural services; 562 employees. Maintains a quarterly publication written by young professionals across the firm, providing advice for personal and professional development as well as highlighting their stories.
Health Canada / Santé Canada, Ottawa. Federal government; 9,937 employees. The organization’s Young Professionals Network hosts the MegaConnex event, providing students with opportunities to network with senior executives.
Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, Toronto. Hospitals; 571 employees. Offers the Ward Summer Student Research Program to provide undergrad students with opportunities to conduct research within the childhood disability research field.
Hospital for Sick Children, The, Toronto. Hospitals; 6,401 employees. Offers a preceptorship program, connecting experienced staff with novice health care practitioners and students as they learn to apply their practice.
Hydro Ottawa, Ottawa. Electric power distribution; 681 employees. Provides journeyperson apprentices with nationwide certification and covers preparation and certification fees.
Imperial Oil Limited, Calgary. Oil and gas production and distribution; 5,300 employees. Manages a dedicated internship program for Indigenous students, providing training, mentoring and support throughout their term.
Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, Montréal. Coffee distribution and brewing equipment; 1,395 employees. Offers internships for undergraduate students completing their second or third year in a variety of fields, including marketing, sales, engineering, supply chain, finance and IT.
Kinaxis Inc., Ottawa. Software developers; 747 employees. Hosted its seventh annual week-long hackathon, challenging employees to utilize their skills and creativity to improve and innovate on the company’s products and processes.
KPMG LLP, Toronto. Accounting; 11,114 employees. Offers a global internship program, a unique opportunity for summer interns to spend half of their term abroad at another KPMG member firm.
Labatt Breweries of Canada, Toronto. Breweries; 3,547 employees. Launched a new 10-month craft trainee program featuring rotations across various roles in the organization’s brewing and distilling, supply chain and logistics, and commercial operations.
Lafarge Canada Inc., Calgary. Concrete manufacturing; 6,986 employees. Offers an early-career leadership program that spans over six months and features mini projects, business case challenges, self-assessments, virtual coaching, and presentations to senior leaders.
Loblaw Companies Ltd., Brampton, Ont. Supermarkets and grocery stores; 32,441 employees. Created a summer career series to help students working at the company’s retail stores advance in their careers.
L’Oréal Canada Inc., Montréal. Cosmetics manufacturing; 1,509 employees. Hosts Brandstorm, a marketing competition that invites participants to collaborate with the company’s marketing team to create a new product or service.
Manitoba Hydro, Winnipeg. Hydroelectric power generation; 4,950 employees. Supports three facilities dedicated to trades training, where apprentices attend supplementary training in addition to training supplied through colleges.
Manulife, Toronto. Direct life insurance carriers; 12,237 employees. Maintains an extensive co-op program in a broad range of fields, providing opportunities to volunteer, network, participate in international assignments, and connect with the company’s executive team.
Metrolinx, Toronto. Public transit; 5,675 employees. Launched a new rotational program for recent finance and IT graduates, featuring structured professional development, mentorship, and networking opportunities.
Mott MacDonald Canada Limited, Vancouver. Engineering services; 317 employees. New grads are invited to attend the North American South American Graduates Weekend, a two-day event to connect with peers and learn about long-term opportunities at the company.
NAVBLUE Inc., Waterloo, Ont. Flight operations and air traffic management software; 157 employees. Participants of the new graduate program travel to Toulouse, France upon program completion to gain insight into the company’s global business operations.
Nestlé Canada Inc., Toronto. Food manufacturing; 3,240 employees. Supports the Young @ Nestlé initiative to bring together early-career employees from across the organization.
Nunavut, Government of, Iqaluit. Territorial government; 3,685 employees. Sponsors long-term postsecondary education leave to help individuals gain the necessary qualifications for hard-to-fill jobs or professions.
Nutrien Inc., Saskatoon. Phosphate, nitrogen and potash fertilizer manufacturing; 6,001 employees. Manages a diversity and inclusion internship for Indigenous and female students enrolled in disciplines such as engineering, business, and IT.
OpenText Corporation, Waterloo, Ont. Software publishers; 2,790 employees. Aims to remove barriers to employment for students through dedicated initiatives such as the Navigator Indigenous Student Internship program and the Black Intern program.
PCL Construction, Edmonton. Industrial, commercial and institutional building construction; 2,953 employees. Offers a structured onboarding program for students, featuring team-building events, goal-setting sessions, site and office tours, and a student guide on their first day.
PepsiCo Canada, Mississauga. Soft drink and food manufacturing; 9,963 employees. Offers internships across a number of different business functions including sales, operations, and finance.
Perkins&Will Canada Architects Co., Vancouver. Architectural services; 227 employees. Reimburses interns with the cost of all mandatory Architectural Institute of British Columbia courses, a non-mandatory BCIT Builders Code course, and conferences and seminars.
Pfizer Canada ULC, Kirkland, Que. Pharmaceutical manufacturing; 963 employees. Manages a two-year marketing rotation program to provide participants with work experience in sales and market analytics as well as the opportunity to work alongside mentors on real world projects.
Pomerleau Inc., Montréal. Construction services; 3,322 employees. Top-performing interns are recognized at the annual Excellence Gala, where bursaries and permanent job offers are given in recognition of outstanding work.
Procter & Gamble Inc., Toronto. Consumer product manufacturing; 1,796 employees. Hosts a global CEO challenge, a case competition for students to develop their business skills through real-world cases.
Providence Health Care, Vancouver. Hospitals; 4,937 employees. Offers an employed student nurse program to enable students to consolidate the knowledge and skills learned in school while gaining exposure to the clinical setting.
Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto. Banking; 66,044 employees. Manages a one-year paid internship for graduates under the age of 24, with rotations in corporate offices, mentorship, professional networking and community experience via a short-term placement with a Canadian charity.
Samsung Electronics Canada Inc., Mississauga. Communications equipment manufacturing; 727 employees. Provides co-op students with an opportunity to participate in an end-of-term group project to provide solutions to business challenges or present new ideas to the company.
SAP Canada Inc., Vancouver. Custom computer programming services; 3,110 employees. Offers a six-month training program for engineers with less than three years of experience, featuring training in Silicon Valley as well as participants’ home offices.
SaskPower, Regina. Electric power generation; 3,264 employees. Provides Indigenous-specific scholarships in trades, technical and administrative fields through partnerships with various Indigenous institutes across the province.
SaskTel, Regina. Telecommunications; 2,713 employees. Created the YOUTHnetwork program to encourage young people, specifically underprivileged youth or Indigenous groups, to pursue technology-based postsecondary education.
Schneider Electric Canada Inc., Mississauga. Industrial automation and controls; 1,980 employees. Hosts workshops to help students and early-career employees build interview skills, navigate LinkedIn, and overcome barriers to professional development.
Scotiabank, Toronto. Banking. Supports a dedicated employee resource group for young professionals that facilitates personal and professional development opportunities as well as educational programming.
Siemens Canada Limited, Oakville, Ont. Engineering services; 2,342 employees. Provides experiential learning placements to help recent graduates bridge the transition from academics to the workplace.
Solotech Inc., Montréal. Audio video equipment and services; 1,102 employees. Organizes regular opportunities to interact with students, including networking events, guided tours at the company’s offices, and mock interviews.
Sophos Inc., Vancouver. Custom computer programming services; 422 employees. Manages a 16-week summer internship program for technical and non-technical roles, with participants working on a variety of projects throughout their term.
Statistics Canada / Statistique Canada, Ottawa. Federal government; 6,502 employees. Invites students to take part in the CANDEV Data Challenge, where participants are tasked with solving a current Government of Canada problem over the course of 48 hours.
Surrey, City of, Surrey, B.C. Municipal government; 2,155 employees. Offers co-op placements in a variety of fields including engineering, surveying, arboriculture and educational design.
Teck Resources Limited, Vancouver. Mining; 9,453 employees. Created a four-year Professional-in-Training program for a number of professional disciplines, including engineering, geosciences, and technician/technology.
TELUS Communications Inc., Vancouver. Telecommunications; 26,162 employees. Provides hands-on experience in multiple business roles through a rotational leadership development program for new grads, offered in finance, marketing and engineering disciplines.
Thales Canada Inc., Ottawa. Aerospace systems; 1,032 employees. Offers high-potential early-career employees the opportunity to participate in an international job swap through the company’s internal job exchange program.
Thomson Reuters Canada Ltd., Toronto. Publishers; 1,362 employees. Organizes events to help students expand their professional networks such as an intern speed networking session and a Meet your Leaders series to introduce leaders from various departments.
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc. / TMMC, Cambridge, Ont. Automobile manufacturing; 9,214 employees. Offers paid co-op placements, hiring students in multiple areas including engineering, production control, quality control, human resources and finance.
Ubisoft Canadian Studios, Montréal. Software publishers; 5,341 employees. Pairs students and new grads with a dedicated mentor at the beginning of their work term to provide one-on-one support for career development.
Unilever Canada, Inc., Toronto. Consumer product manufacturing and distribution; 978 employees. Provides interns with access to coaching, instructor-led training sessions, and the company’s extensive suite of learning content.
Vendasta Technologies Inc., Saskatoon. Software; 433 employees. Hosts quarterly company-wide hackathons, partnering employees with their peers to solve company challenges.
Visier Inc., Vancouver. Software developers; 326 employees. Offers career and development planning assistance as well as access to a self-serve career toolkit and confidential support from professional career counsellors.
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Vancouver. Sawmills; 5,965 employees. Covers the cost of tuition and books for apprentices while they are in school, and provides a living allowance, salary continuance and interest-free loans to purchase tools.
York Regional Police, Aurora, Ont. Police services; 2,445 employees. Offers a Student Cadet program for individuals attending a police-related college or university program, with cadets working at police districts and assisting with related work.
