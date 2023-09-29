ContactMonkey
200 Adelaide Street West, Suite 300,
Toronto, ON M5H 1W7
2022 REVENUE
$5M - $10M CAD
3-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH %
330%
NUMBER of Employees
62
Year on Ranking (inc. 2023)
2
ContactMonkey is more than just a software solution – it’s a comprehensive, transformative force for organizations looking to master their internal communications. In today’s ever-evolving work landscape, effective internal communication is not just a luxury; it’s a necessity. ContactMonkey understands the unique challenges faced by internal communicators and offers a suite of powerful tools designed to meet and conquer these challenges head-on.
At its core, ContactMonkey offers a unifying platform that effortlessly integrates with any organization’s preferred email client platforms, such as Outlook and Gmail, while extending its capabilities to SMS and HRIS.
This versatility empowers leaders to reach every corner of their organizations, ensuring that all employees receive essential company announcements, life-saving alerts and critical updates promptly. Whether team members work remotely, adopt a hybrid approach, or occupy desk-less roles, ContactMonkey stands as a dependable and all-encompassing communication solution.
However, the true magic of ContactMonkey lies in the wealth of insights it brings to the table. This platform opens the gateway to invaluable engagement metrics across all communication channels. Organizations can build segmented employee lists, collect real-time feedback and harness the full spectrum of email analytics, from open rates and click-through rates to read rates and employee net promoter score (eNPS). Armed with these deep insights, organizations can fine-tune their communication strategies to perfection, ensuring they resonate with their employees in ways that truly matter.
In a world where effective internal communications are crucial to success, ContactMonkey empowers internal communications teams to elevate employee engagement, streamline communications and drive productivity to unprecedented levels.
But it doesn’t end there. ContactMonkey is a trusted partner in every organization’s journey toward achieving communication clarity and excellence. The platform is backed by a team of experts who understand the intricacies of internal communication. They provide thorough support, ensuring that an organization’s transition to ContactMonkey is every bit as seamless as their day-to-day experience with the platform.
Organizations everywhere rely on their ability to communicate effectively with their workforce. ContactMonkey is a trusted ally on this journey, enabling organizations to dig deeper with their workforce.
Don’t just communicate – transform the way you connect with your workforce.
To learn more about how ContactMonkey can revolutionize your internal communications, visit: https://www.contactmonkey.com/features/. Your journey to a more unified workforce begins here.
Advertising feature provided by ContactMonkey. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.